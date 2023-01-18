ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cheers’: 1 Rebecca Howe Scene Changed Kirstie Alley’s Character Forever

By Fred Topel
 3 days ago

The NBC comedy Cheers cast Kirstie Alley in its sixth season, after the departure of Shelley Long. Alley would fit in well and stay with Cheers through its 11th and final season. Alley made a good impression on the cast and crew , but one of the show’s writers explained how they discovered her true gift.

Kirstie Alley and Ted Danson | NBCU Photo Bank

Ken Levine devoted the Dec. 14 episode of his Hollywood & Levine to Alley after her death on Dec. 5 . Levine remembered the key scene that taught Cheers the best way to write for Alley.

The ‘Cheers’ learning curve from Diane Chambers to Rebecca Howe

Long played Sam Malone (Ted Danson)’s love interest, Diane Chambers. With Diane out of the picture, Cheers introduced Rebecca Howe (Alley). In between seasons 5 and 6, Sam sold the bar to a corporation and Rebecca was the manager. Then Sam came crawling back and had to go to work for her .

“So now what do we do?” Levine said on Hollywood & Levine . “We have this new character. We’re worried that the audience isn’t going to buy her and she’s not particularly funny in the first few episodes. We’re really leading with our chins. There was lots and lots of discussion in the writers room just what to do with her.”

The ‘Cheers’ episode that opened up Rebecca Howe for Kirstie Alley

Within Alley’s first season on Cheers , she got to show off her comedic chops.

And I don’t remember what episode it was, but there was some episode where there was a scene where she was rattled over something. She was very, very funny and it was like eureka. That’s it. That’s it. Make her a mess. And so from then on, it was like what can we do to make this woman’s life be such that she is always on the verge of a nervous breakdown? Now, you got something to play. Now, you got some fun with her. And we also thought it’s pretty funny when you have this woman who’s so beautiful and has such great presence that underneath it is just a complete hot mess and Kirstie really rose to the challenge.

Ken Levine, Hollywood & Levine, 12/14/22

Kirstie Alley was great at funny crying

Levine wrote 40 Cheers episodes with his partner, David Isaacs . He praised Alley’s ability to cry hilariously. One two part episode, “Finally,” really utilizes Alley’s crying ability.

“We had established for a while that she was going out with Robin Colcord and that she hadn’t had sex with him,” Levine said. “So she hadn’t had sex in a few years which also would make you a tad high strung and this was the episode where she finally consummates with Robin Colcord. And it was such a major event in the series, we did it as a two parter. There is a last scene in part 2 that is so funny.”

It’s certainly better if you watch Alley in action, but if you don’t have time right now, Levine described it.

It’s just Rebecca and Sam and she’s broken up with Robin and was feeling very bad about that, mixed emotions and she cries. Kirstie Alley was so funny crying. And there is an art to that. There truly is. To be able to cry and have it be convincing and yet not so convincing that the comedy goes away, that you just feel bad for this poor person who’s crying. Kirstie walked that line. She was so funny when she was crying. Like I said, there’s an art to that. The only other actress I can think of who was as good was Mary Tyler Moore. Not necessarily better than Kirstie but I think the two of them are the Mount Rushmore of funny criers on television.

Ken Levine, Hollywood & Levine , 12/14/22

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

