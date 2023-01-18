ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”

How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
MAINE STATE
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
MAINE STATE
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February

If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WESTBROOK, ME
Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations

Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
CAMDEN, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
Maine musicians team up for local shows

PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo. Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations

Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
MAINE STATE
This New Maine Food Truck Needs To Be On Your Bucket List

Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
MAINE STATE
Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
MAINE STATE
Augusta, ME
