ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Person of Interest: Ballet Dancer Andrea Yorita

By Astgik Khatchatryan
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGMaW_0kJBgjry00
Photograph by Gabriel Bienczycki, Courtesy of BalletX

Where did you train?

I went to a studio in Santa Ana called Academy of Dance. And when I graduated, I decided to get my BFA in dance at UC Irvine. I had done classical ballet all my life. At UCI, you have to do ballet, modern, and jazz. My mind was really opened to the contemporary (dance) world. And I shifted to wanting to go into that world.

What appeals to you about contemporary ballet?

Sometimes with ballet, there’s a right and a wrong. And I loved how with contemporary ballet, there wasn’t necessarily a wrong. I loved the humanity of it—finding different human qualities within my dancing. I had just never viewed dance that way before. I thought it was about perfecting a turnout. All that stuff is important, but it just pushed my mind to go beyond the technique.

You’ve been at BalletX for 10 years now. Do any performances stand out?

One that’s always stuck out is Nicolo Fonte’s “Beautiful Decay” at the end of my first season. I finally felt like I was in my groove. It’s something I hold very close to my heart. I got paired up with Zachary Kapeluck—he’s no longer with the company, but we just got married last May.

Tell us about this upcoming performance.

We’ll be doing highlights from our repertory and three West Coast premieres. We’ve performed before at Segerstrom and at the Laguna Dance Festival, but this will be my first time performing in Irvine since I graduated from UCI. I’m excited to have my family and friends come out and see what I’ve been learning for the past 10 years.

See Her!

BalletX will perform Jan. 24 at The Barclay.

The post Person of Interest: Ballet Dancer Andrea Yorita appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsantaana.com

The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon

Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
LATACO

The Seven Best Tacos to Try In Santa Ana

Located just 25 miles south of Los Angeles Santa Ana is a city that is full of culture, art, life, and great food on every corner. It is the second largest city in Orange County and the food scene here is as diverse as its community. You can find anything from Mexican food to Vietnamese food and more. But the tacos are where it’s at, Santa Ana has hands down more than a handful of taquerías, restaurants, food trucks, and food stands that serve some of the best tacos in the city. Tacos that transport you back to Mexico with just one bite. Let’s embark on this taco journey, here are the best tacos to eat when visiting Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
177
Followers
162
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy