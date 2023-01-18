Auburn has 65% chance to beat LSU on Wednesday

Auburn Basketball has a new sense of confidence after recently building a three-game winning streak, and hopes to extend its good fortunes on Wednesday night at LSU.

The No. 16 Tigers will meet an LSU squad that started off strong with an 11-1 record but has since fallen on hard times in SEC play by losing four straight games after opening the slate with a win over Arkansas.

Auburn has had success this season but has struggled to come away with wins on the road, currently boasting a 2-2 record in true road games, and is 3-3 in games away from Neville Arena. Auburn changed its tune last Tuesday by earning a road win over Ole Miss, its first road win over an SEC squad this season.

On paper, Auburn should defeat LSU, but ESPN has taken location in as a factor for predicting the outcome of the game. The latest matchup predictor forecast shows that Auburn has a 64.6% to earn a victory on the road at LSU on Wednesday night.

BetMGM has also given the slight edge to Auburn, as they will open up as a 4.5-point favorite on the road in Baton Rouge.