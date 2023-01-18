ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn has 65% chance to beat LSU on Wednesday

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Auburn Basketball has a new sense of confidence after recently building a three-game winning streak, and hopes to extend its good fortunes on Wednesday night at LSU.

The No. 16 Tigers will meet an LSU squad that started off strong with an 11-1 record but has since fallen on hard times in SEC play by losing four straight games after opening the slate with a win over Arkansas.

Auburn has had success this season but has struggled to come away with wins on the road, currently boasting a 2-2 record in true road games, and is 3-3 in games away from Neville Arena. Auburn changed its tune last Tuesday by earning a road win over Ole Miss, its first road win over an SEC squad this season.

On paper, Auburn should defeat LSU, but ESPN has taken location in as a factor for predicting the outcome of the game. The latest matchup predictor forecast shows that Auburn has a 64.6% to earn a victory on the road at LSU on Wednesday night.

BetMGM has also given the slight edge to Auburn, as they will open up as a 4.5-point favorite on the road in Baton Rouge.

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry

The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Why 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb has yet to sign with Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, the first in the brief tenure of head coach Hugh Freeze, has racked up some decisive wins: Two four-stars flipped on signing day; Four transfers secured from within the Southeastern Conference; Over 30 new players added to the roster overall, the byproduct of an active coaching staff pulling on old connections. Yet, there’s something missing.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Outsider.com

Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit

Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees

An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WAFB

2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTVM

Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Man dead after semi-truck crash in Barbour Co., ALEA

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Georgia man is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Barbour County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Georgia, was critically injured after the 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving hit the rear of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was driven by Milton David Caldwell, 44, of Union Springs.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish Government employee update

Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
