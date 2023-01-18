ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

ucbjournal.com

First Bank opens new location

New location is more convenient and expanded to better serve customers. Cookeville – On Friday, Jan. 13, First Bank of Cookeville reached journey’s end with the opening of the newest branch at 749 S. Willow Ave. in Cookeville. Branch manager Ian Robson told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal (UCBJ) the process was filled with setbacks, but the First Bank team worked together to overcome.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Collaborative efforts spark economic growth overseas

Local organizations look to connect Cookeville to the world. Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, Flint Global and Powered by Her are set on making a difference internationally. The trio of difference makers plan what they call “a whirlwind trip to Nairobi, Kenya” in hopes of “connecting the Cookeville community with remarkable entrepreneurs and change makers around the globe.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Theft at Home Goods in Murfreesboro

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 31, 2022, an unknown woman entered the Home Goods on N. Thompson Lane with only her purse and a shopping bag in her cart. The woman selects cookware and kitchen accessories from the store and completed a fraudulent return for store credit, without a receipt. If you know this person of interest, please contact Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Body found in Putnam County lake

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion

Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

East Tennessee Economic Council honors Whaley with Muddy Boot Award

Chris Whaley has been the president of Roane State for the last 10 years. Oak Ridge – The East Tennessee Economic Council (ETEC) recently named Roane State Community College (RSCC) President Chris Whaley as a recipient of the Muddy Boot Award, a tribute to individuals who make East Tennessee a stronger region through their work and community activities.
OAK RIDGE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cavo Entertainment named winner of The Knot’s best of weddings 2023

17th Annual Best of Weddings Awards honor the top wedding professionals across America. Cookeville – Cavo Entertainment, a full-service wedding entertainment business in the Upper Cumberland, was selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings for the third time, according to owners Darren and Claudia Meyer. For 17 years, the Knot has honored wedding professionals rated highest by real life couples, families, and wedding guests on The Knot.
COOKEVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

