Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
wortfm.org
Nikki Conklin Running In Primary Election for District 9
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election by heading to Madison’s far-west side to see who is heading to the ballot in April for the alder seat in District 9. District 9 contains West Towne Mall, and parts of Old Sauk Road. We kick off our...
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
wortfm.org
MARRCHANNC Rally (Jan 22) announcement
This Sunday, January 22nd, is the action Bigger Than Roe. The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare, or MARRCH, and the Women’s March are co-hosting this year’s national march on Madison to fight for bodily autonomy for all! The South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, or Scuffle, joins a long list of labor endorsers, including AFSCME Locals 171 and 2412, the UW United Faculty and Academic Staff AFT Local 223, IBEW Local 159. Madison Teachers Incorporated, OPEIU Local 39, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, and the University Labor Council. Abortion is now a felony in Wisconsin, based on an 1849 law, and there has been no abortion in Wisconsin since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision in June. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, organizers plan to take over the state capital to demand the immediate reinstatement of reproductive justice in Wisconsin, and throughout our nation. People are meeting at 11 a.m. at State and Lake Streets in Madison, for a rally and march to the capitol, where there will be a speakout.
wortfm.org
Transparency Talk: MMSD faces open records lawsuit
The Madison Metropolitan School District is facing a lawsuit for failing to fulfill a public records request filed last year by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — also known as WILL. This week on Transparency Talk, WORT contributor Jonah Chester and Tom Kamenick, the president of the...
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said he led them on a chase when...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars. Columbia County Jail officials have confirmed...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
‘This was personal’: Former MPD chief reflects on Zimmermann investigation following killer’s sentencing
MADISON, Wis. — Despite nearly 15 years of investigation, the Madison Police Department says the Brittney Zimmermann homicide “was never a cold case” — and that rang even more true for Noble Wray, who looked back on the murder that happened four years into his time as police chief. “This was personal, to not only the community, to the family,...
wortfm.org
Report: CO2 Removal Needs Six-Fold Increase to Meet 2050 Goals
Gregory Nemet is a professor at the Lafollette School of Public Affairs with UW Madison, and one of the co-authors of the report on carbon dioxide removal released earlier today. “Part of the motivation for doing the report is it feels like carbon removal, like removing CO2 that’s already in...
wearegreenbay.com
FBI offering $25K reward for information relating to arson of Wisconsin anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a $25,000 reward for information relating to an arson investigation of an anti-abortion lobbying group’s office in southcentral Wisconsin. The incident, which happened on May 8, 2022, at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison,...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Channel 3000
Osteria Papavero brings authentic, seasonal Italian dining to Madison
Osteria Papavero’s wooden sign with a burst of cheery, red poppies is flapping in the wind on a rainy, blustery day in downtown Madison. Tucked inside the brick building on East Wilson Street where it first opened in 2006, the restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Mangano’s childhood in Bologna, where he spent the school year, and Tuscany, where he spent summers. “We try not to make too much food from Bologna, because it’s pretty fatty food,” Mangano says with a laugh. “No, I’m just joking, but it’s really rich. Bologna is called La Grassa in Italy, [which means] ‘the fat one.’ ” South of Bologna and moving into Tuscany, dishes native to those regions use more vegetables and olive oil. Osteria Papavero’s menu combines a little bit from both places, Mangano says. No matter the dish, Mangano focuses on using high-quality ingredients — from foraged mushrooms to French chocolate — to create delicious, unfussy dishes that remind him of home.
Comments / 0