ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

George Santos Used Fake Name for GoFundMe to Dupe Jewish Donors, Ex-Roommate Says

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFVtl_0kJBdquS00
David Becker

A former roommate of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) said the truth-averse congressman took on a Jewish-sounding alias for online fundraisers because, according to Santos, “the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew.”

On the same day that the freshman congressman was rewarded with two committee assignments , despite a countless array of lies and fabrications, his one-time acquaintance Gregory Morey-Parker appeared on CNN to give some personal insight into Santos’ history of deception.

Morey-Parker, who’d previously described Santos’ “delusions of grandeur” to CNN, told Anderson Cooper on Tuesday evening that he knew the New York representative as Anthony Devolder when the two lived together for a few months. He then revealed that besides Devolder, a name Santos had used elsewhere , the newly minted GOP lawmaker would also refer to himself as Anthony Zabrovsky.

“He used Zabrovsky for his Friends of Pets United, his GoFundMe,” Morey-Parker noted, referencing an animal charity that Santos claimed he ran years ago.

“He would say, ‘Oh, well, the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew,’” Morey-Parker continued. “So that is the name he used for his GoFundMes.”

It was first reported last month that Santos had utilized the “Anthony Zabrovsky” alias for his various online fundraisers.

Cooper asked what type of fundraisers he would have at that time, prompting Morey-Parker to bring up the fake pet charity’s activities before pointing out a recent report of Santos scamming a military veteran out of $3,000 that was supposed to go towards a life-saving surgery for the vet’s beloved service dog.

The 47-year-old veteran said Santos disappeared after the GoFundMe reached its fundraising goal, preventing the surgery from ever happening. After the dog died a year later, the veteran claimed he had to panhandle to pay for the dog’s euthanasia and cremation. Santos has denied accusations that he kept the money for himself.

Morey-Parker also reiterated to Cooper his claim that Santos stole his Burberry scarf and wore it at a “Stop the Steal” rally a day before the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“A stolen scarf to a steal-the-election rally,” Morey-Parker exclaimed. “You have to love the irony. And the audacity, quite frankly.”

The web of lies surrounding Santos has only grown since The New York Times reported last month that he had made up much of his resume and biography ahead of his electoral victory.

While Santos is currently under investigation over his shady campaign finances, and he has fibbed about everything from his college volleyball career to COVID to his mother’s 9/11-related death , his fabrications about his Jewish ancestry have earned him harsh bipartisan criticism .

After identifying as a “proud American Jew” whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, Santos would later insist he “never claimed to be Jewish” and instead meant he was “Jew-ish” after various media outlets found no evidence of Jewish lineage or heritage in his family.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Petitions for George Santos to Leave Congress Surpass 142,000 Signatures

Petitions calling on Representative George Santos of New York to resign surpassed 142,000 signatures Sunday evening. Santos, a first-term Republican Congressman representing parts of Long Island and Queens, has faced accusations of lying about his personal, professional and academic background while campaigning. His scandal has sparked the ire of Democrats and some Republicans, who have demanded he step down.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy