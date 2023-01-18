Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1981 Jeep CJ7
Today's UCOTD is a variation of the classic theme of putting a big engine in a small vehicle. This 1981 Jeep CJ7 has a Chevy 350 underhood. It also has an automatic transmission, Dana 300 transfer case, stock Dana 30 front axle, AMC 20 rear axle, and Goodyear Kevlar 33X12.5 R15 tires. The soft top is new. It looks like the body needs some work, and the seller admits there are some rust spots.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1991 Alfa Romeo 164S Show Car
Here's your chance to own a car that has a small part in car-show history. This 1991 Alfa Romeo 164S was once stolen from a Concurs. Apparently, it was found/returned with no damage. The owner says the car is in great shape and has lived its life in California and...
On Your Side: Illegally rolling back car odometers
Remember that scene in the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" where they try to roll back the odometer? Well it's not just happening in classic '80s movies.CARFAX estimates millions of vehicles on the road have had their odometers rolled back. And it's a lot easier to do than you think.In "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," you may remember they had an elaborate setup to roll the odometer back by spinning a Ferrari's wheels in reverse. It made for a memorable scene. But in reality, rolling an odometer back is as easy as buying an inexpensive tool off the internet and pressing...
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Breakout Comes Back To America In A Brawnier Avatar
Just weeks ago, we told you that Harley-Davidson is all set to re-launch the Breakout in America. Now, the American giant has done exactly that and taken the wraps off the 2023 Breakout, which will also be sold in America. In case you’re unaware, the Breakout disappeared from the U.S. in 2020, but has now made a comeback after a three-year hiatus.
MotorTrend Magazine
1-of-7 Rarity! 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Sells for a Cool Million at Mecum Kissimmee
Let's be honest, muscle cars are not the first thought when we hear about vehicles that sell for $1 million (and more in some instances) at high-end sales like Mecum Auctions' events. Seven-figure rides typically are called "exotics" or "supercars" and hail from somewhere in Europe or other continents, can be the only one of their kind and in impeccable condition, and often show fewer than 100 original miles on their odometers.
Truth About Cars
GM Investing Millions in Plant Upgrades – for V8 Engines
It’d seem not all development dollars at automakers are being shoveled toward electric vehicles. The General has just announced it is plowing $918 million into a quartet of American production facilities, some of which will shore up production of V8 engines. Specifically, GM says these funds include $854 million...
Top Speed
Three Solid Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagen
The Mercedes G-Wagen, or G-Class as the cool kids prefer to call it, is an ideal luxury SUV if you're looking to feel like the belle of the ball. It's no surprise that it's so popular among those who can afford its pricey cost of around $140,000 since it's iconic, off-road competent, and luxurious. However, there are alternative luxury SUVs available if you want a comparable level of performance, features, and the sensation of being the life of the party without using all your funds. We'll look at three options that can compete with the classic Mercedes G-Wagen. These three SUVs will satisfy your needs regardless of whether you desire a sporting powerhouse, an elegant Italian beauty, or a rough-terrain conqueror.
Truth About Cars
Cary's Garage: Citroen Hydraulic Blues
Here is kind of an odd one for you. I have a ‘71 Citroen D series car and it seems there is an issue finding the Hydraulic Mineral fluid for the system. Do you have any ideas or suggestions for me?. Thanks,. Mark. Hello Mark,. What a cool car,...
Very Boosted Polaris RZR Pro R Makes 643 WHP, Rips Wheelies Everywhere
LaRue PerformanceLaRue Performance's RZR Pro R laid down nasty numbers with a single turbo. Now, it's aiming for more with a wicked compound setup.
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
Truth About Cars
Mazda CX-90 Teased Further
The Mazda CX-90 teasers continue. We talked specs yesterday, but a new teaser video from Mazda itself gives us a glimpse of the vehicle. Yours truly is planning on flying to California next week to see the CX-90 in person. For now, we can gaze at the video and see the very familiar Mazda family design themes, including a sculpted front end and doors. The grille has staggered vertical bars. We can't see black body cladding in the teaser video, but there is some body-colored cladding around the fenders. The grille is surrounded by what appears to be chrome and there's a strip of chrome running end to end on the front fascia, as well as along the side of the vehicle.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Inflation Station
The other day I was at the grocery store, and I noticed that over the past few weeks I've changed my shopping habits to adjust for inflation. So I started wondering -- if some of us are changing how we shop for food, how are we adjusting for inflation when it comes to automotive?
Nature Is Healing: Most New Cars Are Now Being Purchased Under Sticker
Chris RosalesOnly 36% of buyers are paying over sticker, down from 80% last year. Buyers are paying an average of $300 below MSRP.
turfmagazine.com
Get Equipped: Trucks, Trailers & UTVs
This assortment of trucks, trailers and UTVs can add value to your professional lawn care and landscaping services. This strong but lightweight unit provides a solution for transporting equipment, delivering loads of material, hauling a debris-loaded dumpster, storing and spraying fertilizer, and more. The NXT18 is the first telescopic hooklift in the NXT Series and features a Z-channel base design and universal body-latching system. The universal body-latching system is completely flexible with inside and outside locks that can be moved by unbolting, repositioning, and bolting back down. The NXT18 has an 18,000-pound capacity hoist, built for class 4-7 chassis. The unit has a 35.63/54″ hook height and rectangular-style secondary jib. The NXT18 also features a universal hydraulic reservoir that can be mounted in four different places. It’s the first in the series to come equipped with electronic controls. The new system offers two-speed operation and will be introduced with a radio remote control.
Catch a Rare Deal on YETI: Save up to $65 on Coolers
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We may still be in the dregs of winter across most of North America, but it’s not too early to start thinking about re-upping your summer essentials. And there’s no summer essential more summery or essential than a cooler. Currently, YETI is offering 20% off hard coolers, soft coolers, and backpack coolers. These discounts specifically apply to the brand’s Nordic Purple collection, so this deal is even better if you happen to share the late great Prince’s affinity for this regal color....
Save over 50% on these Hexeum night vision binoculars
Finding 54% off the Hexeum night vision binoculars in the peak of winter with long, dark nights could be perfect timing.
CNET
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
Apple Watch Ultra is available with a massive discount - but there's a catch
Spending £15 could save you £150 on Apple's best and most expensive smartwatch
Comments / 0