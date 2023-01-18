Update: Metro Atlanta men continue hike up Mount Kilimanjaro

For months, C. David Moody has trained for a strenuous trek to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Now Moody, a prominent businessman and his friend, David A. Thomas, president of Morehouse College, are deep into the trip, having already started their ascent..

Moody said the group was at 11,440 feet above sea level, on their way to 11,860 feet in a series of texts sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Pacing myself very slow,” he texted. “Hiking uphill in altitude is the real deal. Keeping heart rate in line so I don’t get exhausted. "

The good news, says Moody, is that he’s in good physical and mental shape.

Kilimanjaro - at 19,341 feet above sea level, is one of the Seven Summits, among the highest peaks in the world.

It was Thomas’s idea to hike up Mount Kilimanjaro, an idea that Moody readily accepted.

“The funny part in altitude is that you breathe heavier but my heart rate is around 125,” he wrote. “Mentally, I think I am going harder than I am because my breathing is heavy but heart is low.”

He said he is learning a lot about himself to “keep growing as a man...I already won...just trying this at 66.”

Thomas is 66 as well and both are grandfathers. You can track their progress on Garmin .

The hike is set to end on Jan. 24.

