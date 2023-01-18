ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No true environmentalist wants mining — or 16 million more cars

By Elisabeth Robson
 3 days ago

Re: “ True environmentalists support Nevada lithium mining ,” Jan. 15:

I was, naturally, shocked to read the title of this opinion column, since no true environmentalist I know supports destroying the land — that is, habitats for natural communities — with mining. True environmentalists want to protect the land from destruction. So, I read further.

The author writes about the mine: “The lithium they produce over 40 years will help save the buckwheat by powering 400,000-plus electric cars a year for 40 years.” Shocking to think that a “true environmentalist” would support the mining, refining and manufacturing to build 400,000 times 40 — 16 million cars. No true environmentalist I know supports building cars at all, much less 16 million of them.

The true environmentalists I know, myself included, understand that cars, roads and the lifestyles they enable — car culture — destroy the natural world. Cars require many materials, including plastic made from fossil fuels, all of which require mining; electric vehicles require four to six times the material inputs as gas cars do . Cars require roads, which fragment habitats, kill humans and animals by the millions each year, and cause erosion and toxic runoff. Car lifestyles enable overtourism, long commutes and miserable humans. No true environmentalist supports any of this.

But car companies and corporate-funded “green” groups like the Sierra Club — of which the author who is arguing for more cars is a member — have convinced “true environmentalists” that carbon is the most important thing in “environmentalism.” In this twisted, perverted “environmentalism,” it doesn’t matter if we kill the natural world to keep our car culture lifestyles going, as long as carbon emissions go down.

And so we find ourselves in a world with true environmentalists, who work to protect the natural world, and “true environmentalists,” who work to keep our destructive way of life going with the promise of slightly less CO2. Somehow mining for 16 million more cars will save a tiny patch of buckwheat that is more than likely going to be run over and destroyed by a careless driver in a bulldozer.

It is an odd world we live in.

Elisabeth Robson works to protect the natural world and is a member of the Protect Thacker Pass Campaign ( https://www.protectthackerpass.org/ ).

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal:

