The 33 Best Affordable Jewelry Brands, Starting at Just $23

Whether you truly care about fashion or tend to throw on a pair of leggings and run out the door in the morning, we bet you still love to put on some bling. Thankfully, affordable jewelry brands let us indulge without the sticker shock, whether we're treating ourselves, gifting someone we love or dropping hints for Valentine's Day . From the dainty gold hoops you never take off to a pretty tangle of chain necklaces , the right bit of sparkle can elevate even a basic white tee . But scouring the internet for staple pieces (especially at a budget-friendly price) can be daunting. So, we asked an expert to fill us in on how to score the best deals on our hoops, rings, necklaces and more.

Meet the Expert

Marisa Hordern is the founder and creative director of Missoma .

Does Affordable Jewelry Mean Cheap and Trendy but Low-Quality?

“Jewelry doesn’t have to be at a luxury price-point to be durable and long-lasting,” says Hordern. “When looking to buy jewelry, I would always advise thinking long-term. It’s much more economical to consider how long you’ll be able to wear a piece, in how many ways and how long it will last, as opposed to just getting something because it’s trending or cheaper. As they say: Buy better, buy once.”

What Should You Look for When Buying Quality Affordable Jewelry?

Consider a few factors beyond just looking at the price tag, such as:

Now that you know the ins and outs of shopping for affordable jewelry, we pulled together the 33 best affordable jewelry brands to gift yourself (or your loved ones ) for under $200.

The Top 5 Best Affordable Jewelry Brands at a Glance

Aurate

Best Overall

• Why We Love It: Everyday elegance, earrings can be purchased singly

Aurate is known for fine jewelry to fit every budget. Only want to spend $60? Here are some gorgeous gold ball studs . Have $150 burning a hole in your pocket? Treat yourself to a delicate ring with a birthstone . Want to invest in a pearl for another $200? Aurate has one on a gold chain for you. Their prices can go all the way up to $3,000 , so you (and your wallet) have been warned.

Mejuri

Best Minimalist

• Why We Love It: Durable pieces, affordable 14K gold

Minimal designs + reasonable prices + extremely good quality = the brilliant equation behind anything from Mejuri. The direct-to-consumer brand is your best bet for 14K-gold delicate rings ($98) that won’t turn your fingers green and a chain necklace dotted with white sapphires ($98) that you can wear to work (and even during a workout).

Missoma

Best Mixed Stones

• We We Love It: Colorful gemstones, Enamel finishes

Missoma prides itself on being one of the first demi-fine jewelry brands to offer everything from necklaces to pendants at accessible prices since 2008. Whether you prefer dots of semiprecious stones like in the Hot Rox choker ($127), solid gold like the Zenyu chandelier hoop earrings ($162) or gemstones like the Aqua Calchedony Petrol ring ($123), this London-based company has you covered.

Brinker & Eliza

Best Statement Jewelry

• Why We Love It: Large heart pendants, distinctive link chains

A Connecticut-based mother-daughter duo comes together for this stylish jewelry brand for all ages. And the best part is it’s not all trendy antiqued finish rope necklaces ($138), though there are plenty of those beauties too. Some additional designs include a heart pendant chain ($108) and gold pearl huggies ($108).

BONBONWHIMS.

Best Trendy Pieces

• Why We Love It: Transparent color, Candy colors

If you love Y2K fashion, look no further than BONBONWHIMS. This AAPI-owned brand is the destination for bold, whimsical pieces. From their chunky resin rings ($55) to their statement drop earrings ($38) and charm necklaces ($88), celebs like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion can't seem to get enough of the brand's signature styles.

Bonheur

Best Range of Styles

• Why We Love It: Swarovski crystals, chunky rings

Bonheur's founders Ally and Albina Mataj were inspired by their grandmother’s jewelry collection, and their brand seeks to introduce pieces that can similarly be passed down through generations. The line is separated into collections of necklaces, bracelets and rings, such as the profesh Trendsetter collection made of snake chains set with stones and the Old Hollywood-inspired Etiennette collection . Favorite pieces from the brand include the Marion Gold Multi Stone Ring ($78) with red and clear Swarovski stones, the Siobhan Swarovski Long Drop Earrings ($118) featuring cascades of three crystal strings, 5.8 inches long, set in 18K gold-plated brass and the Jacquelyn Gold Multi-Charm Necklace ($138), a 17-inch skinny chain dotted with white round baguette and pear-shaped Swarovski stones.

Verishop

Best Bead Work

• Why We Love It: Hypoallergenic, Adjustable rings

If dainty, timeless beaded jewelry is your thing, you have to check out Olivia Le. We recommend scooping up a few necklaces, like the Leilani Mother Of Pearl necklace ($98), the Grande Venice Rope necklace ($128) and Brea Bead necklace ( $118; $88) and stacking them to elevate any look.

Electric Picks

Best Chains

• Why We Love It: Toggle closures, versatile designs

In 2011, a pair of best friends founded this company, based on the premise of jewelry as a holder of an individual’s story. In making their designs, they search for vintage treasures then recast them for contemporary wearers. Top picks include a pair of sophisticated hinge-closure chain link hoop earrings ($68), a tennis bracelet set with black baguette crystals ($88) and the delicate, distinctive Ella necklace ($98), a gold-plated large link necklace centered by an emerald-cut green stone.

Rellery

Best Business Casual

• Why We Love It: Baroque pearls, contemporary styling

Brooklyn-based Rellery specializes in demi-fine jewelry that’s full of authentic stones, gold-plated sterling silver and some 14K gold. We love the 18K gold vermeil twisted ear cuff ($39) that goes as well with a business suit as it would a party dress. Pearls are trending in jewelry, and Rellery’s got the genuine articles—the delicate freshwater pearl necklace ($128) and more casual long baroque pearl necklace ( $295; $145) are classic buys that can be worn forever.

Kendra Scott

Best Stones

• Why We Love It: Colorful semiprecious gems, bold settings

Kendra Scott knows how to craft a heart; standouts with the motif include a sweet drusy necklace ($65), a pair of ocean kyocera opal stud earrings ($60) and the coolest clip-ons ($65) we've seen in forever, made of platinum drusy in a silver setting. Should you be tempted to buy multiple pieces, Kendra Scott has all the goods to keep them tangle-free with cute organizational solutions: a ladder-style jewelry stand ($90) for pierced earrings or for necklaces, an acrylic T-bar stand ($85).

Astrid & Miyu

Best Necklace Stacks

• We We Love It: Creative pendants, layer-worthy chains

Astrid & Miyu is the London destination for cool layered necklaces (but don’t worry, you’ll get free international shipping). Start with ripple T-bar silver necklace ($116) and add a simple circle pendant ($104). Both of the aforementioned necklaces are made of plated sterling silver, so you know they’ll last you for years to come.

Luv AJ

Best Bold

• Why We Love It : Large-link chains, sparkly stones

We can describe Luv AJ in four words: Bring on the bling. While the brand does offer solid metal options (including a chunky ear cuff ), its pavé and crystal-studded numbers are definitely the way to go. There are gold-plated hoop earrings ($45) that can be pair with any outfit and a mixed charm necklace ($95) that resemble Swarovski crystals without the four-figure price tag. Fun fact: Luv AJ was started by Amanda Thomas in 2005 when she was just 15 and was making baubles in her free time after school.

Gorjana

Best Delicate

• Why We Love It: Affordable fine jewelry, mixable gold and silver

Gorjana has the whole laid-back SoCal thing on lock; the brand is based in Laguna Beach, California, after all. Rock some simple shimmer huggies ($45) for a day at the office, a pearl charm necklace ($75) for every holiday party you've got on the calendar and a a snake chain bracelet ($55) for your next day at the beach...even if you have to wear a puffer coat with it because it’s currently 32 degrees.

Tai Jewelry

Best Birthstones

• We We Love It: Cool zodiac designs, charm necklaces

If you’re on the hunt for a super specific piece of jewelry—such as a ring with birthstone rock crystals ($65)—Tai Jewelry’s got you covered. The brand has every kind of style you could want, from a heart letter pendant necklace ($70) to a zodiac charm necklace ($65). The studded zodiac earrings ($45) are the best gift you could give to, well, anyone.

Becket + Quill

Best Enamel Pieces

• Why We Love It: Sophisticated heart pendants, bold chains

The perfect place to shop for tweens, teens and their moms, this female-owned brand makes small, fashionable, but not overly trendy pieces that can be worn every day. Start a neck stack with their Delicate Duo ($100), which features a sorbet-enamel heart charm and gold chain. The three-strand button pearl bracelet (from $40) is so versatile, and the little lightning bolt earring duo (from $55)? Classically cool.

Soko

Best Ethical Jewelry

• Why We Love It: Bone collar necklaces, glass beads

Can affordable jewelry also be ethical? Yes, if you shop from Soko, a brand that taps into a network of artisans in Kenya to create each of its statement pieces. From 24k gold plated brass cuffs ($198) that would pair well with anything to dangling gold earrings ($69)—and don’t forget these stacking gold-plated rings ($128)—these baubles will spark conversation, if not for their organic shapes and unique touches, then for their inspiring origins.

Catbird

Most Hip

• Why We Love It: Hip shapes, limited edtion drops

Delicate but extremely wearable is the name of the game at Catbird. This New York City-based brand is the shopping destination of choice for anyone in search of precious gold bling that doesn't eat up an entire paycheck. (See the tiny alphabet charm ($48) to adorn any of your gold chains.) But most thrilling are their real diamond earrings, for less than $150. There are chubby gold huggies ($118) that seem to defy gravity as they curve along the lobe and the diamond pinprick stud ($118) that appears to float in your lobe, thanks to the innovative design in which the stone is pierced by a tiny thread of platinum that's fused to a gold post.

Facebook/Jenny Bird

Best Modern Designs

• Why We Love It: Cool anklets, Oversized earrings

Love a chunky piece of jewelry that adds a minimalist, modernist vibe to every outfit, from jeans and a T-shirt to slinky dresses? That's Jenny Bird's wheelhouse, from a 14K gold-dipped brass necklace ($158) to the brand's super-cool take on the traditional hoop earrings ($108).

Lady Grey

Best Pearls

• Why We Love It: Creative designs, mixed-link necklaces

Pearls are massively flattering on everyone (including major league outfielders ); they cast a luminosity onto all skin tones and pair well with gold and silver. Lady Grey has a way with the stone, putting elegant freshwater earrings into the wonderfully off-kilter Varie necklace ($168), which looks just as fabulous over winter sweaters as it does on summer tank tops. And of course, what's handier than a curb chain-turned-mask chain ( $1 20 ; $88)?

Net-A-Porter

Best OTT Party Jewelry

• Why We Love It: Quality craftsmanship, Mixed stone designs

Kenneth Jay Lane baubles have been worn by Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Diana, so surely they’ll do for you. While some pieces can be a bit pricey, the brand also offers quite a few wallet-friendly options that do not skimp on the drama. Take, for example, this rainbow crystal eternity ring ($30) or these bold tortoise resin hoops ($65).

Facebook/Alexis Bittar

Best Lucite

• Why We Love It: Rainbow palette, classic shapes

Designer Alexis Bittar has branched out into semi-precious stones, hammered metals and delicate chains in the many years since he bought a block of Lucite in 1990 to figure out how to make jewelry by carving into it. Yet the Lucite is still what we're craving, and it's now available in 27 colors from a shocking pink to a luminous amber and is crafted into shapes like a chunky ring ($100), skinny bangle ($110) and stunning teardrop earrings ($125) that will make any outfit pop.

Skagen

Best Watches

• Why We Love It: Oceanic stones, contemporary chic

This women’s jewelry collection is inspired by the coast of Skagen, Denmark, which means one thing: Scandi chic! Plenty of these pieces play with light and contrast, like the gold-tone mother-of-pearl bracelet ($80; $56), while others bring a touch of color to any day of the week, as evidenced by the sea glass stud earrings ( $60; $42). Once you’ve treated yourself to some new jewelry, you might as well finish off your look with a new timepiece ( $135 ; $54 at Amazon).

Frasier Sterling

Best Name Necklaces

• Why We Love It: Faux pearls mingled with letters, Euphoria collab

In 2011, founder Fraiser Lipton wanted to make her dream accessory line and she nailed it with Fraiser Sterling. Whether you're rocking their rings, chokers or earrings, these trendy pieces will definitely stand out in your jewelry box. When you're ready to upgrade your personal style, check out their custom pearl princess necklace ($53), the Euphoria- inspired Maddie bracelet ($50) or the 14k gold mood ring ($26).

BaubleBar

Best Pavé

• Why We Love It: Great collabs (Disney!),

When there’s a jewelry trend that’s going to cost you four figures, check BaubleBar before pulling the trigger. The stylish site seriously has its finger on the pulse. Case in point, this colorful crystal tennis necklace ($27), Maisie earrings set ($30) and Disney studs ($78).

Facebook/Adina's Jewels

Best CZ Settings

• Why We Love It: Stunning tennis bracelets, pavé settings

For the most intriguing neck mess , it's important to have at least one major piece of bling. But there's no need to overspend on a pavé diamond pendant when By Adina Eden creations are available. We love their chic heart ring ($38), dainty sterling silver butterfly necklace ($88) and mini huggies set ($68).

Awe Inspired

Most Mystical Designs

• Why We Love It: Global goddess etchings, Antiquity inspiration

In 2018, founder Jill Johnson launched Awe Inspired to make meaningful gifts that would stand as a symbol of empowerment whenever you wore them. "We design timeless, modern heirlooms to raise inner strength and bring a little more beauty into the world," the site reads. Offering a wide selection of mixed metals and gemstones that are ethically-sourced and sustainably-made, our favorites include the snake stud earrings ($80) and mini Athena necklace ($140). It's no wonder the brand counts a-listers like Selena Gomez, Kristen Bell and Sarah Jessica Parker as fans.

8 Other Reasons

Best Bejeweled Apparel

• Why We Love It : Ginormous earrings, Chainmail clothing

Since 2010, 8 Other Reasons has given us exactly one reason to upgrade our jewelry collection: their chic, affordable pieces. According to the brand, they want you to be the life of the party and their staples are guaranteed to bring your whole look together for such occasions. Whether you're gearing up for a music festival or a night out with friends, add their heart-shaped resin earrings ($40), a layered necklace with star pendants ($24) or the entire Sophie Richie collection to really shine—starting at $15.

Ten Wilde

Best Hoops

• Why We Love It: Designs ranging from bold to dainty, Waist chains

Fact: Everyone could use a good pair of hoops in their lives and this BIPOC-owned brand is our go-to for gold hoops at an affordable price. Choose from the twisted style ($35), the mini orbs ($32) or the 18k gold tube ones ($65), or stack a few styles as you please. And if you're looking for something other than hoops, the company also carries waist chains , pearl necklaces and stacking rings .

Leeada Jewelry

Best Layered Stones

• Why We Love It: Inset signet rings, Abalone accents

Leeada Jewelry makes timeless pieces for the modern jewelry lover. In 2021, the LA-based brand came out with classic styles that featured a trendy twist (and a budget-friendly price tag). You’ll find gemstones, pearls and gold-plated statements at the center of their collections. Whether that’s a dainty pearl ring ($85), geometric 14k gold hoops ($95) or a chunky onyx stone necklace ($128), Leeada is poised to make a dent in the jewelry world.

Maison Miru

Best Delicate Jewelry

• Why We Love It: Nap-friendly earring backs, earrings for non-lobe piercings

In 2013, founder Trisha Okubo used her background in engineering and her love of jewelry to create Maison Miru. The brand combines science and art to craft unique pieces of jewelry you won’t see everywhere else. While the collection features necklaces, rings and bracelets, it’s the earrings that really stand out. From the shooting star open hoop earrings ($50) to the crystal claw ear cuff ($50), you’ll find out-of-the box shapes and styles to decorate your ears (and tempt you to book that piercing appointment, stat).

Anthropologie

Best All-in-One Shopping

• Why We Love It: Wide range of styles, affordable pricing

When we're on the hunt for monogrammed and horoscope-inspired jewelry, Anthropologie is our first stop. From a classic mini monogram gold-plated necklace ($60) to a beautiful stacked birthstone ring ($58) the fashion retailer designs tons of personalized pieces that you can wear every single day. Not to mention, Anthropologie carries pieces from many of our other favorite affordable jewelry brands, including Lady Grey and Maya Brenner .

Madewell

Best for BFF Gifting

• Why We Love It: Wearable, appealing selection; Pieces will coordinate with anyone's collection

You already love Madewell’s wide-leg jeans and cozy winter sweaters. So we're pretty sure you'll love their jewelry too. From simple gold-plated hoop earrings ($34) to jazz up your ear party to on-trend toggle chain necklaces ($44) and statement earrings ($30) that you won't find anywhere else, they have a solid assortment of options to choose from. Don’t sleep on their sets of stacking rings—like these that mix metals and stones ($34)—and be sure to check out their sale section, where you can often find gems that cost less than a glass of wine.

Made by Mary

Best Stacking Rings

• Why We Love It: Chic birthstone settings, Personalization

This female-founded brand has an understated allure that's all the more irresistible given the average price point falls mainly under $100. For gifting, choose between the Gen Number Rectangle Necklace ($82) to commemorate a birth, wedding or graduation and the stackable Poppy Choker Necklace ($78) that pairs well with any necklaces already in rotation. And the Nova Disc Necklace ($118) is sure to be a hit, with each of the three discs engravable with important names. (Note: Production and shipping take around a month, so plan ahead.)

Keep in mind:

Once you secure your new pair of earrings (or that trendy necklace you’ve been eyeing for a while), it’s time to maintain the piece so it will last for years to come. “As long as you store, care and clean your jewelry properly, your pieces should last,” says Hordern.

How Should You Clean Your Jewelry?

To keep your piece in top condition , Hordern recommends using a non-abrasive cloth (or chamois) to maintain its shine. She also suggests applying a mild soap and warm water to the piece before gently scrubbing it with a soft toothbrush to keep it squeaky clean and sparkly.

How Should You Store Your Jewelry?

Hordern advises putting individual pieces in a soft box (or the pouch they came in), so they don’t rub together, tangle or scratch with other jewelry. There’s also the option of buying a snazzy new jewelry box to have all your accessories on display. Plus, it’s a great way to keep everything in one place—tangle-free and organized.

