Rob Gronkowski has sharp criticism of Aaron Rodgers quote

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski had some harsh words for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over something Rodgers said in a recent interview.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Rodgers said he still believes he can play at a high level, and added that he thinks he could win another MVP award in the right situation. This did not sit well with Gronkowski, who questioned why Rodgers is worrying about MVP awards at this point in his career when Super Bowl titles should be the priority.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part. And that’s the ‘MVP again,'” Gronkowski said in an appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. “It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls are I think five times greater than an MVP award.

“We all know that you’ve won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you’ve won than MVPs. That’s why I’m just a little confused about that quote that he just had. It should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice better.”

Gronkowski is echoing some others in wondering why Rodgers would cite MVP in any way. Rodgers is a four-time MVP already compared to his one Super Bowl title, and the latter will inevitably loom larger in his legacy.

In fairness to Rodgers, he emphasized in the same interview that he was only interested in playing for teams set to contend for Super Bowl titles , be it in Green Bay or elsewhere. Still, throwing MVP awards into the conversation was a bit strange of him.

