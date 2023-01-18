ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rob Gronkowski has sharp criticism of Aaron Rodgers quote

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDhRh_0kJBdGZe00

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski had some harsh words for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over something Rodgers said in a recent interview.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Rodgers said he still believes he can play at a high level, and added that he thinks he could win another MVP award in the right situation. This did not sit well with Gronkowski, who questioned why Rodgers is worrying about MVP awards at this point in his career when Super Bowl titles should be the priority.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part. And that’s the ‘MVP again,'” Gronkowski said in an appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. “It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls are I think five times greater than an MVP award.

“We all know that you’ve won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you’ve won than MVPs. That’s why I’m just a little confused about that quote that he just had. It should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice better.”

Gronkowski is echoing some others in wondering why Rodgers would cite MVP in any way. Rodgers is a four-time MVP already compared to his one Super Bowl title, and the latter will inevitably loom larger in his legacy.

In fairness to Rodgers, he emphasized in the same interview that he was only interested in playing for teams set to contend for Super Bowl titles , be it in Green Bay or elsewhere. Still, throwing MVP awards into the conversation was a bit strange of him.

The post Rob Gronkowski has sharp criticism of Aaron Rodgers quote appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
extratv

Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
The Spun

Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some... The post John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly being recruited hard by star QB

The Denver Broncos have made it no secret that they badly want Sean Payton, and Russell Wilson is trying to do his part to help the team land its top head coach target. Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd” Thursday that he had dinner with Payton recently and discussed the Broncos job. One of the... The post Sean Payton reportedly being recruited hard by star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
196K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy