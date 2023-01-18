‘Dear Edward': Get Your Tissues Ready for Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in the First Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama (Video)

Read full article on original website
How Does That '90s Show Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know
The actor will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde after being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 The cast of That '70s Show is reuniting for a new spin-off series titled That '90s Show, but one major character won't be featured. After being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, Danny Masterson will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde on the new Netflix series. The actor pleaded not guilty to...
‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Are Any ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Gunsmoke' went off the air decades ago. So are any of the main cast members from the popular series still alive?
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth
Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Inside Actress Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death at Age 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Award-Winning Actor and Director Dies
Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and adapter Frank Galati has died, Steppenwolf Theatre announced Tuesday. Galati, who won two Tony Awards in 1990 for best play and best director, died Monday.
The Real Reason Why Amanda Blake Quit ‘Gunsmoke’
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
