The Spurrier Myth isn’t true. The story that has passed down among LSU as received wisdom does have some truth to it. Bill Arnsparger did acrimoniously quit LSU, as the school would not make him the athletic director. He would turn up as Florida’s AD within the year. And he did recommend his defensive coordinator, Mike Archer for the vacated LSU job. But that’s not the whole story.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO