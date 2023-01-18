Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West. I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
andthevalleyshook.com
History Class: The Mike Archer Era
The Spurrier Myth isn’t true. The story that has passed down among LSU as received wisdom does have some truth to it. Bill Arnsparger did acrimoniously quit LSU, as the school would not make him the athletic director. He would turn up as Florida’s AD within the year. And he did recommend his defensive coordinator, Mike Archer for the vacated LSU job. But that’s not the whole story.
LSU's Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
A list of the most "stunning stadiums" from around the world has some very familiar places included. All in all, eight SEC Football stadiums made the list including LSU's Tiger Stadium.
PHOTOS: No. 9 Vols blast LSU in Baton Rouge
Saturday was a good day for the Tennessee basketball team, and USA Today's Stephen Lew was on hand to capture the action. Ninth-ranked Tennessee started well and cruised to a 77-56 win at LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Tennessee improved to 16-3 overall and 6-1...
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
It’s time to pay attention to LSU forward Angel Reese’s historic season
Angel Reese is having a season for the ages. The LSU star forward put up 30 points and 19 rebounds in the No. 3 Tigers’ 79-76 win over Arkansas on Jan. 19. It was Reese’s 19th consecutive double double, which ties the program’s longest streak since the legendary Sylvia Fowles set it.
Turnovers and threes send LSU to sixth straight SEC loss 77-56 vs Tennessee
LSU fell flat once again as top Tennessee shot the lights out of the ball and turned its defense into offense in a 77-56 win over the purple and gold. The Tigers fall in SEC play for a sixth straight time with a group that's struggling in a variety of ways on the court.
KBTX.com
No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
Rucker: Metrics telling us these are best-of-century Vols. Should we listen?
Ever find yourself ten-toes into an internal monologue that’s interesting but pointless?. A fascinating question frolicked into this tiny little mind throughout much of Tennessee’s 77-56 win over LSU on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. That question stuck. It’s still stuck. It’s interesting. It’s also pointless.
Takeaways from No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU
No. 9 Tennessee handled business against LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. The Vols beat the Tigers 77-56 inside of the Pate Maravich Assembly Center to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Here’s our takeaways from UT’s win. Vols catch fire from...
brproud.com
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
WAFB.com
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0