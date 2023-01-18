ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

History Class: The Mike Archer Era

The Spurrier Myth isn’t true. The story that has passed down among LSU as received wisdom does have some truth to it. Bill Arnsparger did acrimoniously quit LSU, as the school would not make him the athletic director. He would turn up as Florida’s AD within the year. And he did recommend his defensive coordinator, Mike Archer for the vacated LSU job. But that’s not the whole story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

PHOTOS: No. 9 Vols blast LSU in Baton Rouge

Saturday was a good day for the Tennessee basketball team, and USA Today's Stephen Lew was on hand to capture the action. Ninth-ranked Tennessee started well and cruised to a 77-56 win at LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Tennessee improved to 16-3 overall and 6-1...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
brproud.com

Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Takeaways from No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU

No. 9 Tennessee handled business against LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. The Vols beat the Tigers 77-56 inside of the Pate Maravich Assembly Center to improve to 16-3 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. Here’s our takeaways from UT’s win. Vols catch fire from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with stolen gun on campus

A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
GRAMBLING, LA
247Sports

247Sports

