Atlanta

Atlanta’s varsity boys’ basketball squad topped Redwater on 60-36 on Dec. 20, lost to Tenaha 63-60 on Dec. 27, beat White Oak 59-50 on Dec. 28, lost to Beckville 59-51 on Dec. 28 and lost to Tatum 44-34 on Dec. 29.

In district play the Rabbs beat DeKalb 59-46 and Paul Pewitt 61-36 but fell to New Boston 58-49.

The varsity girls fell to Bloomburg 40-37 on Dec. 8, sealed back-to-back wins over Clarksville, 59-34, and Pleasant Grove, 53-34, and fell to rival Queen City 62-51 in district play.

Atlanta rebounded nicely with two district wins over Hooks, 52-36, and Redwater, 52-20, and a big 56-22 non-conference win over Texas High.

In the Hallsville Tournament, the Lady Rabbs fell to big schools Mt. Pleasant, Marshall and Hallsville by small margins but did pick up a win over Union Grove.

The Lady Rabbits opened the new year with district wins over DeKalb and Paul Pewitt but fell to New Boston.

Bloomburg

The Lady Wildcats opened district play with a win over Avinger then destroyed Union Hill 66-7, beat Sulphur Bluff 53-20 and picked up non-conference wins over Legacy Academy, 64-24, and Rivercrest, 45-36.

Bloomburg, ranked in the top 10, battled sixth ranked Saltillo in a district slugfest and fell by a slim margin of 47-43, but did rebound nicely to crush Yantis 70-10 in district competition.

Queen City

Queen City’s varsity girls’ basketball team has been on a roll. After beating rival Atlanta on Dec. 14, the Lady Bulldogs have beaten White Oak 55-32, New Diana 53-31 and Sabine 43-27.

They lost two close tournament games to Normangee and Mineola and suffered its only district loss to date which was a 66-61 defeat to Hooks.

On the flip side the Lady Bulldogs have won four straight including district wins over Redwater, 6225, DeKalb, 36-33, and New Boston, 60-48.

In the DeKalb game Jamecia Cook had 10 points and Lauren Carrell had nine.

In the New Boston game Lauren Carrell, Jamecia Cook and Serenity Oden each had 14 points.

On Jan. 13, the Lady Bulldogs ran its district record to 5-1 after beating Pewitt 67-51.