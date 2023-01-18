Read full article on original website
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Stephen Curry Reveals He Thought He Would Retire From The NBA In The Next Two Years
Stephen Curry shares his plans about eventually retiring from the NBA and whether he will play in the league until he turns 40.
WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Escorted Out After Setting Off Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant During NBA In-Game Spectacle vs. Lakers
A wild scene broke out right around halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on... The post WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Escorted Out After Setting Off Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant During NBA In-Game Spectacle vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Lakers News: LeBron James Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Friday’s Memphis Matchup
Will the four-time MVP be ready tomorrow?
Dennis Schröder Salvages Late-Game 122-121 LA Win Over Grizzlies
Your injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers finally closed out a narrow late-game victory!. LA has been on the wrong side of near-misses in three of its last four games, all lost by five points or less against playoff-caliber clubs. Today, in one of the best wins of the year (it's this or that well-rounded December 16th Denver blowout), LA defeated one of the best teams in its conference, the now 31-14 Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to some clutch play from two of its veteran guards, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks
A courtside scuffle during halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers home game Friday evening apparently involved a sports analyst and several players of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
"I have to always be on guard" - Charles Barkley revealed his "dirty trick" of keeping cookies in his locker
Charles Barkley knew the one place where he could hide his treats.
"He's going to be MVP" — The draft bust that reminded Kevin Garnett of himself
Today, Kevin Garnett's protege is no longer in the league.
LeBron James Opened Up On Dennis Schroder's Clutch Play To Help Beat The Grizzlies
LeBron James opened up on Dennis Schroder's clutch steal and and-one to give the Lakers the win over the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies blew it vs. Lakers, but there are more chances for history | Giannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies blew a chance to make history Friday night in Los Angeles. They blew a chance to get the last laugh after Shannon Sharpe made a fool of himself courtside. They blew a chance to reinforce to a national television audience that there’s plenty of bite behind their bark. ...
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
Oklahoma offers 2024 DB prospect Courtney Crutchfield
Oklahoma continues to spread offers around the country for their 2024 and 2025 class. One of their most recent was extended by Coach Brandon Hall to 2024 defensive back prospect Courtney Crutchfield. Flying under the radar at this point in the recruiting cycle. Crutchfield is currently unranked. However, the 6-foot-2...
Dennis Schroder stuns Grizzlies with game-winning steal and score to end 11-game win streak
The Memphis Grizzlies had been on an 11-game win streak recently, but thanks to Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers that streak is no more. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies at home on Friday with Schroder coming up big in the final seconds. With the Lakers trailing 120-119 and about 12 seconds left in the game, Schroder stole the ball from Desmond Bane at halfcourt and drove all the way to basket for a layup. There was a questionable call on the drive and Schroder was awarded a free-throw for the and-one.
