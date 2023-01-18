ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dennis Schröder Salvages Late-Game 122-121 LA Win Over Grizzlies

Your injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers finally closed out a narrow late-game victory!. LA has been on the wrong side of near-misses in three of its last four games, all lost by five points or less against playoff-caliber clubs. Today, in one of the best wins of the year (it's this or that well-rounded December 16th Denver blowout), LA defeated one of the best teams in its conference, the now 31-14 Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to some clutch play from two of its veteran guards, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schröder.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Power Rankings Notebook: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s DPOY case + LeBron's scoring

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. JJJ, DPOY?. The league’s top two...
Dennis Schroder stuns Grizzlies with game-winning steal and score to end 11-game win streak

The Memphis Grizzlies had been on an 11-game win streak recently, but thanks to Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers that streak is no more. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies at home on Friday with Schroder coming up big in the final seconds. With the Lakers trailing 120-119 and about 12 seconds left in the game, Schroder stole the ball from Desmond Bane at halfcourt and drove all the way to basket for a layup. There was a questionable call on the drive and Schroder was awarded a free-throw for the and-one.
