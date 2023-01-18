Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 18: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

Burr and Burton 3, U-32 0

BBA: Abby Kopeck 1G. Kaelin Downey 1G, 2A. Mia Paligo 1G. Mai-Liis Edwards 1A. Cyra Pacher 11 saves.

U: Ade Crouteau 26 saves.

BFA-St. Albans 4, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 0

B: Amber Poquette 3G. Seneca Lamos 1G, 1A. Rowan Howrigan 1A. Maddie Montague 1A. Makenna Montgomery 17 saves.

CV/MMU: Ella Gilbert 31 saves.

Essex 8, Rutland 1

E: Abigail Desilets 1G, 1A. Anna Baker 1G, 2A. Lexi Moody 1G, 1A. Dylan Line 1G, 1A. Jemma Brinker 1G. Lucy Minadeo 2G. Reese Holcomb 1G. Emma Airoldi 1A. Abby Smith 1A. Sophie Krauss 6 saves.

R: Piper Newman 1G. Arikka Patorti 1A. Sierra McDermott 63 saves.

Note: Essex scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the opening period.

Woodstock 6, Missisquoi 3

W: Kassidy Haley 3G. Gracelyn Laperle 1G. Maggie Mello 1G. Isabel Konijnenberg 1G. Meridian Bremel 26 saves.

M: Addyson Longway 1G. Abbey Wilcox 1G. Jadyn Lapan 14 saves.

Kingdom Blades 5, Stowe 2

S: Kate Tilgner 2G. Isabel Donza 2A. Falon Forrest 1A. Jackie Henderson 1A. Iris Cloutier 40 saves.

KB: Ella Blaise 1G, 1A. Isabel Gaudreau 1G. Clio Steele 1G, 1A. Randi Fortin 1G. Brooke-Lynne Choiniere 1G. Morgan Rivard 2A. Isabela Butler 1A. Sarah Tanner 1A. Taylor Blaise 15 saves.

Boys hockey

Hartford 12, Northfield 0

H: Ozzie DeFelice 3G, 1A. Joseph Barwood 3G, 1A. Ezra Mock 1G, 1A. Blaine Gour 2G, 1A. James McReynolds 1G, 1A. Jaden Poirier 1G. Nolan Morlock 1G, 2A. Logan Caffrey 1A. Matt Hayes 2A. Cavan Benjamin 2A. Connor Tierney 1A. Sean Kelliher, Nick Facto and Frankie Cushing combined for 9 saves.

Champlain Valley 2, BFA-St. Albans 1

CV: Travis Stroh 1G. Trevin Keefe 1G. Alex Zuchowski 1A. Jason Douglas 26 saves.

B: Dan Rafferty 1G. Deagan Rathburn 13 saves.

Note: Keefe's goal at 3:21 of third period broke a tie and sent CVU to the road victory.

South Burlington 3, Essex 2 (OT)

SB: Nick Kelly 2G. Drew Dougherty 1G. Lucas Van Mullen 1A. James Chagnon 31 saves.

E: Charlie Leonard 1G. Connor Kelley 1G. Hunter Driver Gavin Blondin 1A. Nick Bradley 1A. Ian Boutin 33 saves.

Note: Kelly scored the game-winner at 3:52 of the OT period.

Middlebury 5, Woodstock 0

M: Cole Schnoor 1G, 1A. Toby Draper 1G, 2A. Kellan Bartlett 1G, 1A. Landon Kean 1G. Iver Anderson 1G. Henry Hunsdorfer 1A. TJ Baron 20 saves.

W: Dominic Palazzo 23 saves.

U-32 6, Milton 2

U: Max Scribner 1G, 4A. Brenden Tedeschi 1G, 2A. Tae Rossmassler 1G, 1A. Colton Warren 1G, 1A. Hazen Stoufer 1G. Owen Jones 1G. Cam Tatro 1A. Lance Starr 1A. Grady Smith 1A. Duncan Mathies 16 saves.

M: Jacob Deuso 1G, 1A. Jack Devlin 1G. Noah Keeler 2A. Christian Gaudio 37 saves.

Note: U-32 pulled away from a 2-2 game with a four-goal third period.

Burr and Burton 3, Missisquoi 0

BB: Bodie Smith 1G. Owen McGunnigle 1G. Max Brownlee 1G. Jack Murnaghan 1A.

Burlington 6, Lyndon 1

L: Atte Manner 1G. Ben West 1A. Griffin Goodhue 1A.

B: Ian Maher 3G, 1A. Sayre Fisher 2G, 1A. Josh Swan 1G. Luke Hellyer 2A.

Spaulding 3, St. Johnsbury 2 (OT)

Spa: Evan Peloquin 1G, 1A. Garrett Cameron 1G, 2A. Trevor Arsenault 1G. Cameron Thayer 1A. Graiden Hawkins 1A. Ethan Fortin 20 saves.

SJ: Satch Bowie 1G. Ryder Busto 1G. Nate Delman 29 saves.

Note: Peloquin scored with 3:20 to play in the extra period, capping Spaulding's rally from a 2-0 deficit.

Stowe 3, Rutland 1

S: Derek Baxter 2G. Bo Graves 1G. Aaron Lepikko 2A. Woody Reichelt 1A. Liam Newhouse 31 saves.

Girls basketball

Colchester 66, Middlebury 50

C: Ryleigh Garrow 18 points. Nicole Norton 18 points. Meghan Thompson 13 points. Emma Litchfield 9 points. Halle Christian 8 points.

M: Ele Sellers 24 points. Makayla Swan 7 points.

Note: Tied at 23 at halftime, host Colchester outscored Middlebury 28-10 in the third quarter.

Burlington 39, BFA-St. Albans 20

BHS: Bree McDonald 16 points. Nylah Mitchell 9 points. Dieuna Beynnon 7 points

BFA: Ruby Dasaro8 points.

Enosburg 41, Vergennes 26

E: Montana Ovitt 10 points.

V: Kyra Bradford 10 points.

Note: Enosburg used a 13-1 run in the fourth quarter to break open a close game.

Milton 36, Stowe 28

M: Marlie Bushey 18 points, 10 rebounds.

S: Parker Reeves 13 points.

Northfield 36, Winooski 34

N: Emma Korrow 11 points.

W: Fayth White 12 points.

Note: Northfield rallied from an 18-12 halftime deficit.

Williamstown 35, Danville 27

W: Destiny Campbell 9 points. Courtney Townsend 8 points.

D: Laci Potter 15 points.

Missisquoi 47, Mount Abraham 44

MISS: McKenzie Vincent 12 points. Alexandra Bourdeau 12 points.

MA: Maia Jensen 18 points, 7 steals. Lucy Parker 11 points.

Hazen 49, Richford 41

Rutland 33, Fair Haven 22

Green Mountain 37, Mid Vermont Christian 19

Hartford 38, Woodstock 23

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lyndon 68, Lake Region 43

LI: Austin Wheeler 30 points. Julian Thrailkill 18 points.

LR: Lincoln Racine 10 points. Aidan Poginy 10 points.

Montpelier 61, Mount St. Joseph 49

M: Clayton Foster 19 points. Ronnie Riby-Williams 16 points. Carter Bruzzese 16 points.

MSJ: Dezmond Krakowka 16 points. Owen Traynor 10 points. Austin McLaughlin 9 points.

Note: Montpelier had a 20-point third quarter to take a three-point lead into the fourth.

Harwood 70, U-32 50

H: Parker Davey 14 points. Tobey Bellows 13 points. Iyah Lavit 10 points. Cole Hill 9 points.

U: Luke Page 13 points.

Spaulding 78, Lamoille 34

S: Cooper Diego 15 points, 6 assists. Riley Severy 12 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists. Tavarius Vance 10 points, 5 assists. Isaac Davis 10 points. Zach Wilson 9 points.

L: Gabe Locke 10 points. Azariah Hungerford 10 points.

Randolph 57, Peoples 44

Gymnastics

Milton at Montpelier, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

South Burlington at Essex, 7:30 p.m.

Harwood at Montpelier, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at U-32, 7 p.m.

Peoples at Thetford, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

BFA-St. Albans at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

Winooski at Stowe

BFA-Fairfax at Milton

Wrestling

Essex at Vergennes, 6 p.m.

(Subject to change)

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 18: See how your favorite team fared