GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: Facts About The Eagles QB’s College Sweetheart
Jalen Hurts, a famous quarterback, led his Philadelphia Eagles to a NFC East Championship in the 2022-2023 season. The college superstar was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He is rumored to be dating his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows. Jalen Hurts stepped into the NFL limelight...
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be returning to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. On Friday, the third-year quarterback shared this message on Twitter: "When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" he wrote. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room. Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Announcement
There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in recent weeks. The former league MVP just finished the final season of his rookie contract and was unavailable during the final weeks of the 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. He did not travel with the ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Steelers’ Decision To Retain OC Matt Canada
In a somewhat controversial move, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada despite missing the playoffs this season. Canada, who was hired ahead of last season, simply hasn’t been able to produce offensively to what Steelers are accustomed to. However, newly retired Steeler legend Ben Roethlisberger...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement
Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver
After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
Longtime San Francisco 49ers Player Dead At 83
Mere days before the San Francisco 49ers are due to have their toughest game of the year, the franchise has lost one of its all-time greats. On Friday, the team announced the passing of former linebacker and special teams captain Ed Beard. He was 83 years old. "The San Francisco 49ers are mourning ...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
