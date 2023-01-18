ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement

The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
960 The Ref

Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

Michigan announces major coaching change

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next Read more... The post Michigan announces major coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The Spun

Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news

For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.  A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
