Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
Michigan announces major coaching change
There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next Read more... The post Michigan announces major coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast
There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday. Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
Yardbarker
Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list
Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
