Mel B's Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Sued By Singer Malu Trevejo For Fraud, Weeks After Being Dragged Into Spice Girl Star's Divorce Battle

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Mel B 's ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte , is facing a lawsuit from singer Malu Trevejo , who claims she was swindled into a contract that was one-sided in his favor.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the social media personality believes he misrepresented himself as a talent agent who could help advance her career.

She claimed to have been caught up into a binding deal after Belafonte discovered her in 2020 and said they should collaborate professionally.

Trevejo also has issues with his handling of her cash, according to a January 18 report , alleging that Belafonte once rented a luxury Beverly Hills home in 2021 with her money.

According to the filing, he lied and insisted the lease was only for a few months when it was actually for a year without her knowledge. Trevejo said there was a portion of time Belafonte allegedly used the place for himself on her dime.

Another instance of alleged fraud that Trevejo came forward with was in regards to a $400k loan she claims Belafonte lent her through a friend before allegedly hiking up the interest.

The Hasta Luego performer wants a jury to decide on her case, while Belafonte has not yet responded to her filing.

She is suing for fraud, conversion, conspiracy, theft, misappropriation, breach of fiduciary duty, and more.

As we previously reported, Trevejo has been involved in some drama pertaining to the exes.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that Mel fired off a legal letter in February 2021 about their daughter, Madison, hanging out with Belafonte's artist and her associates.

In the letter, the Spice Girls performers lawyer wrote, "these individuals regularly use drugs and post suggestive, hyper-sexual content on social media."

Mel's attorney stated that Trevejo had been hanging out with Belafonte while he had custody of Madison.

During this time, Trevejo "posted content onto social media promoting her 'Only Fans,' a platform where individuals can post more explicit content in exchange for payment from the general public."

"Ms. Trevejo published a choreographed dance video on TikTok with Madison in October 2020 that has been viewed over 3.1 million times. It remains that it is not in Madison's best interests to be exposed to Ms. Trevejo, her friends, or her behavior that glorifies conduct such as publishing explicit content in exchange for money, regular drug usage and the like," the letter read. "As a nine-year-old, Madison is highly impressionable."

RadarOnline.com can report that a judge has yet to rule on that matter.

