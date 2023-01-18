ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CNN didn’t publish story linking Damar Hamlin collapse to vaccine

By ANGELO FICHERA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1671mU_0kJBTnDZ00
A person walks by Buffalo General Medical Center, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 11. Social media posts have spread unsupported claims that the COVID-19 vaccine was to blame for his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

CLAIM: Image shows that CNN published a Jan. 11 headline reading, “Doctor of Damar Hamlin confirms Cardiac Arrest was due to the 4th Booster Vaccine.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image. The screenshot was manipulated to add the fabricated headline, a CNN spokesperson confirmed. The actual headline reported on the release of the Buffalo Bills safety from a hospital.

THE FACTS: Social media posts are spreading the manipulated image amid unsupported claims swirling online that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Doctor of Damar Hamlin confirms Cardiac Arrest was due to the 4th Booster Vaccine,” the purported headline shows. The image shows a story published at 1:37 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 11. Other social media posts without the image similarly alleged that CNN reported such information.

But a search of CNN’s website shows the screenshot was manipulated to change the headline on a story.

The real headline — published at that time, by the same reporters, using the same photo of Hamlin — actually reads: “Damar Hamlin discharged after spending more than a week hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest.”

CNN spokesperson Emily Kuhn also confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the screenshot was fabricated and that CNN did not publish the headline in question.

Social media users previously shared a screenshot of a tweet from a dubious account, in which someone claimed to be a doctor and purported that the Bills player received a COVID-19 booster on Dec. 26, days before he collapsed during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati. That account is no longer active and there is no evidence that the individual was a doctor for Hamlin.

Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11. The Bills and a Buffalo doctor who led Hamlin’s care team, Dr. Jamie Nadler, issued a news release at the time, but did not disclose the results of tests performed to determine the reason his heart stopped.

The NFL player’s tragic collapse spurred misinformation and gave renewed energy to a faulty narrative that the vaccines are causing a dramatic rise in cardiac issues among young athletes. Cardiologists have told the AP there have been instances of athletes experiencing sudden cardiac death and cardiac arrest long before the COVID-19 pandemic and that they have not observed the dramatic increase alleged on social media.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 1234

Hanz2020
3d ago

2 possibilities here. Either the mainstream media is trying SO HARD to combat all the "misinformation" and they care so much about the truth and the wellbeing of the public that they constantly have to publish articles to "fact-check" any sort of false information for our sake...or they are heavily funded by pharma and thus have an agenda, and have to "fact-check" dissenting information to keep their funding and continue to push their narrative at any cost. Which seems more like reality?

Reply(121)
522
Mandy Taylor
2d ago

Doctors claiming there have been no uptick in the number of cardiac deaths among athletes needs to go back and do their own research instead of just repeating information that someone is feeding them.

Reply(105)
399
Ryan Hale
3d ago

Anyone with the IQ of a potato would know CNN would never publish an article like that. So there is no need for this one to "clear that up". (Regardless if it was true or not) They are crickets on all the unexplained deaths - yet were the first ones to put up a "covid death counter" 😂😂 That will tell u all u need to know about them!

Reply(55)
314
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

New York Times political reporter dies suddenly

Influential New York Times (NYT) political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was 44.Police in Washington are investigating the death as a suicide after identifying the body.Hounshell’s family said in a statement that he died “after a long and courageous battle with depression”.Hounshell joined the NYT in October 2021 where he oversaw the popular “On Politics” newsletter. Prior to this, he had spent eight years at the Politico and had been the managing editor at Foreign Policy.“Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
New York Post

Chief COVID crazy finally admits we’re overcounting cases — but it’s years too late

Had she done less damage to our nation’s most vulnerable, it might be possible to applaud public health “expert” Dr. Leana Wen for her recent admission in The Washington Post and on CNN that the United States has been systematically overcounting the number of deaths from COVID by including deaths with COVID. The true toll of deaths and hospitalization, she notes, may be as little as 30% of the reported numbers.  Horrifying? Yes. But more reason to fight back, tooth and nail, against any future effort to put kids and adults back in masks — as the feds are trying to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Indy100

Veteran news anchor signs off forever with truth bomb about media

Longtime news anchor Jim Gardner signed off his final report with a warning to the American people about the way they perceive the media. Gardner, 74, has been the solo anchor for WPVI, broadcasting the 6 pm weekday news and 11 pm weekday news on 6ABC in Philadelphia since 1977. For the last 45 years, Gardner has witnessed and reported on the changes the US has undergone, including every presidential election since 1976.So while signing off his last broadcast on Wednesday, he offered a piece of advice to people based on changes he's noticed lately. "The American free press has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

‘A completely broken ship’: Megyn Kelly Show says CNN’s ‘sinking’ problem is approach

Media personalities Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald mocked CNN’s plans to hire a comedian to save its prime-time lineup. “There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, what are they doing that works? Like, maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “Nope, they don’t want to do that. They’re going to double down on their partisanship, or they’re going to both double down on their partisanship, and they’re going to try to call it comedy like they do with Jon Stewart.”
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Sorbo claims the left wants you ‘to eat bugs’ while Republicans attempt to gut SNAP program

Former C-list actor and current Twitter provocateur Kevin Sorbo continued his public campaign to erase any remaining goodwill among fans of cheesy action TV shows from the 1990s. He has apparently entered the conversation around the current attempt by the Republican party, emboldened by its narrow grasp on the House of Republicans led by a Majority Leader who was barely elected by his own party, to gut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP and formerly known as “Food Stamps.”
IOWA STATE
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy