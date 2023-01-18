Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police arrest suspect in the robbery, shooting of 77-year-old
READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured. The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Five suspects still sought in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation
READING, Pa. - Authorities are still looking for five men in the massive drug bust known as "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." Each man is wanted on multiple drug charges. "Operation Caribbean Snowfall" was a joint operation between multiple agencies that authorities say took four million dollars worth of drugs off the streets in December of last year.
Suspect in December homicide in Brighton Heights arrested, police say
PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Brighton Heights last month was arrested Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT and the Pittsburgh Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested 42-year-old Ambrose Sample Jr. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street at 2 p.m. Sample is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said. Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man barricades himself in home, threatens constable, officers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
Police looking for suspect after 16-year-old female shot at Monroeville hotel
A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a Monroeville hotel over the weekend is still on the run. Police say 18-year-old Daronte Brown and another male met two teenage girls at the Red Roof Inn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
District judge not at fault for crash that injured 13-year-old girl in Butler County
Authorities in Butler County said a district judge who struck a teen crossing Route 228 near Mars Middle School on Nov. 30 has been cleared of wrongdoing. Saxonburg District Judge Sue Haggerty was behind the wheel when a 13-year-old girl walked into the path of her vehicle about 5:30 p.m., according to Adams Township police who investigated the incident.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE
An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
westmifflinpolice.com
Missing Person (Juvenile) – Yashua Strong
The West Mifflin Police Department is seeking help from the public help locating Yashua Strong, last seen 1/21/2023 in West Mifflin. If you have information, please dial 911, or call the. West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
WFMZ-TV Online
American flag stolen from Bucks business, police say
NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County. The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say. Late the night of...
Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents. According to Target 11 sources, Denning was escorted out of the Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents. He was taken into custody, but was later released on bond. According to...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
wtae.com
Man shot and killed inside residence in Bedford Dwellings identified
PITTSBURGH — Police say one person was shot and killed inside a residence in Bedford Dwellings Sunday night. Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue just before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a male shot in the face. Investigators say the man, identified by the medical...
wtae.com
Stolen mail truck caught speeding wrong way down Interstate 79
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a mail truck and leading police on a nearly two-mile chase Sunday. Video captured the truck driving the wrong way on Interstate 79. A release from Pennsylvania State Police says that they got word from police in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
