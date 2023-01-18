ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Womelsdorf, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police arrest suspect in the robbery, shooting of 77-year-old

READING, Pa. - Police say they've arrested the suspect in a shooting that left a 77-year-old man injured. The robbery-turned-shooting took place back on January 13 in the area of Chestnut and Wood Streets. Police say the elderly victim was on his way to a local store at the time of the incident.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Five suspects still sought in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation

READING, Pa. - Authorities are still looking for five men in the massive drug bust known as "Operation Caribbean Snowfall." Each man is wanted on multiple drug charges. "Operation Caribbean Snowfall" was a joint operation between multiple agencies that authorities say took four million dollars worth of drugs off the streets in December of last year.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in Phillipsburg armed robbery

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A man is facing charges in an armed robbery in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of S. Main Street for a reported armed robbery, police said. Investigators soon arrested Hassan Shabazz, who was charged with armed robbery and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man barricades himself in home, threatens constable, officers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA MAN FACES WEAPONS CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY MORNING CHASE

An Indiana man was charged following a pursuit in eastern Indiana County on Sunday. State police say at 12:55 a.m., 19-year-old Richard Bowman engaged in a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop near Route 403 South in Cherryhill Township. Troopers say the chase started there and continued onto School Road in neighboring Pine Township, where he allegedly struck three fence posts near the southbound lane, returning to the roadway shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Missing Person (Juvenile) – Yashua Strong

The West Mifflin Police Department is seeking help from the public help locating Yashua Strong, last seen 1/21/2023 in West Mifflin. If you have information, please dial 911, or call the. West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

American flag stolen from Bucks business, police say

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole an American flag from outside of a business in Bucks County. The flag was taken from Countryside Gallery & Custom Frame Design at 2 S. State Street in Newtown, police say. Late the night of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents. According to Target 11 sources, Denning was escorted out of the Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents. He was taken into custody, but was later released on bond. According to...
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
SALTSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WYOMISSING, PA

