KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascades Wedding Show sees boom in attendance this year
If you’ve got the ring, all you need now is the cake, the invitations, the venue, and about a million other things. The Cascades Wedding Show this weekend looked to help all those couples who are anxious to cross some things off their lists. The show at the Riverhouse...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend musher prepares for 56-mile Idaho race, honors dog sledding history
For musher Jane Devlin, dog sledding isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. “It’s huge. It takes all your money, all your time, all your love. Everything goes on hold and it’s all worth it,” Devlin said. She’s been mushing dogs for 17 years and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR
Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon. The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Brewfest 2023 postponed; Organizers want it at amphitheater
Sorry, beer aficionados. The 2023 Bend Brewfest is being postponed. Organizers say they want to wait until it can be held once again in the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The Brewfest was typically held at the amphitheater before the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in last May, but was held on the east side of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District while some parts of the amphitheater were under construction.
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
bendsource.com
CHOW Burger Closes
CHOW Burger, the burger joint on Bend's west side, announced Jan. 11 that it's closing up shop. The burger place, created by the people behind Cottonwood Café in Sisters and CHOW Restaurant in Bend, opened between The Lot and Hutch's Bicycles in 2020 with a simple menu of burgers, fries and milkshakes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs
A puppy named Dill who was injured in a head-on collision in Bend last weekend is now getting acupuncture and physical therapy after undergoing surgery on his fractured femur. But it remains unclear if he’ll regain full use of his back legs. Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) said Dill’s surgery...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sneak Peek at Saturday’s Portermania in Redmond
Central Oregon has more breweries per capita than any other area in the United States. But most of what we’re known for around here is our IPAs or India Pale Ales. In the interest of fairness and tastiness, our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes decided to take a trip down the road to get a sneak peek at “Portermania.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
KDRV
News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
centraloregondaily.com
Sheriff’s Office rescues 71 pigs, 16 goats from Terrebonne ranch after neglect
71 pigs and 16 goats were seized from a Terrebonne ranch and a woman was arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office received reports of possible animal neglect. Deputies used a search warrant at the 10th St. address Friday after hearing of possible animal neglect involving livestock, according to Sgt. Jason Wall.
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man assaulted by teens at Pine Nursery Park, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and another is being sought after an alleged assault on a 50-year-old Bend man at Pine Nursery Park Thursday night. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the victim had been assaulted and the attackers had attempted to take his money.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bend, OR
Bend is in central Oregon, roughly 163 miles southeast of Portland. It is the county seat of Deschutes County in Oregon. It was constituted as a city in 1905. The city is near the Deschutes River on the eastern edge of the Cascade Range. The place is excellent for skiing,...
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond DUII arrests fell in 2022
Redmond Police say the number of DUII arrests they made in 2022 dropped from the year before, but it’s still up from 2020. Police say they made 132 arrests in 2022, down from 160 in 2021. Those numbers are compared 176 in 2019 and 113 in 2020. Most DUII...
Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate
In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly
The Bend Parkway is driven daily by thousands of Central Oregonians, as well as many travelers and visitors, and they can see how the roadway looks and what sometimes clutters the roadsides -- trash. The post Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inside look at the award-winning way Prineville stores, recovers its water
Prineville recently won an award from the League of Oregon Cities, recognizing the development of the “Aquifer Storage and Recovery System.”. It’s cool science: Hydrology, geology and engineering all mixed together. Here’s how the ASR works. During the winter when demand is low, they pump water out of...
