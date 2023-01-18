Read full article on original website
Griff
3d ago
If the school slips this in, organize your neighborhood and pull your children out of school immediately. If enough parents do this, the board will cave. 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Guest
2d ago
All I can say is fight for your children. If it goes through pull you children out of school until they do what the parents want. Time to choose the right side and fight.
Edhardroad
2d ago
Catering to less than 2% of the student population while failing to teach the other 98% in basic minimal education requirements. This is how our local schools are spending our tax dollars❓ Hmmm.....🤔
Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations
Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
National American Islamic Group Calls Out Caldwell Schools
The current controversy involving the Caldwell School District, not to be confused with last week's, has caused the Council for American Islamic Affairs (Cair) to issue a statement on the hate crime allegations from Washington, DC. A week ago, the school district faced thousands of parents who did not want...
idahofreedom.org
BSU drags its feet in releasing contract with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi
Boise State University is dragging its feet in releasing a copy of the contract the school signed with racist speaker Ibram X. Kendi. The university’s spokesman, Mike Sharp, sent the Idaho Freedom Foundation an email Wednesday that said it could take the school until Feb. 1 to locate the records we’re looking for: the contract with Kendi, costs, and terms for participating in BSU’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration earlier this week.
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
‘Brown Pride’ rally held at Caldwell High School
CALDWELL, Idaho — Students at Caldwell High School chanted, “B-P..Brown Pride!” after a "Brown Pride" hoodie was the center of controversy at Caldwell High School Tuesday morning. Senior Brenda Hernandez said her teacher pulled her out of class for wearing the hoodie to school. "I was told...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Boise State Survey: 41% of Idahoans say the State is on the Wrong Track
An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is moving in the right direction. The remaining survey respondents weren’t sure. For the first time in the survey’s history, the gap between Idahoans who think the state is headed in the right direction and those who say the state is on the wrong track were within the margin of error. That means the two responses were statistically tied.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This Idaho scholar concludes ‘cop-aganda’ is largely to blame for unrealistic expectations of police
A just-published survey gauges Idahoans’ expectations of law enforcement. Two primary questions were posed, one of which read:. On a scale of 0 to 100%, what percentage of crimes must police in Idaho solve in order for you to say that they are doing a “good job” at solving crime?
westerniowatoday.com
Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care
(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
Mayor McLean To Washington Post: ‘we’re doing it a Boise way.’
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke to the Washington Post, discussing climate issues and the 'Boise way.' The mayor talked to the Washington Post's Frances Stead Sellers on a Post Live cast on social media. The interview was part of the Washington Post's series 'This is Climate.'. Mayor McLean touted her...
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims
OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) — The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. The commission said Wednesday it had issued a statement of disciplinary charges against Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho, who has a license in Washington state as a physician and surgeon. Cole lives in Idaho, has a medical license there and is currently one of Ada County’s appointed members of the Central District Board of Health, KTVB-TV reported. ...
AOL Corp
CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you
The latest coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that positive test results in the Treasure Valley dropped for the week ending on Wednesday. It’s a welcome sign after case counts rose week after week in December. But Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St....
Police: Graffiti at Caldwell High School no longer believed to be hate crime
CALDWELL, Idaho — Police are now investigating graffiti sprayed on the outside of Caldwell High School as a gang-related act, and no longer believe the incident was "motivated by hate," according to a news release Friday night. The words "white power" were spray-painted onto the side of the building,...
idahofreedom.org
Boise State University to expand Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bureaucracy with new high-ranking official
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts have been sewn into the administration of Boise State University, and the university just can’t resist the urge to keep growing its DEI bureaucracy. Not only does it dedicate more staff to the DEI cause than any other public university in Idaho, but it has also begun seeking a new Vice Provost of Inclusion and Belonging. This hire will be the highest-ranking DEI official in the entire Idaho higher education system and signifies Boise State’s desire to take the lead in advancing this pernicious ideology across the state.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Ending the cycle of gang violence in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement agencies around Canyon County claim that they have an ever-growing gang problem coupled with an overcrowded jail. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said once someone is arrested for a gang-related crime, oftentimes there isn't any room to keep them in jail. "Specifically, the...
livinginthenews.com
Sayama Grill’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Sayama Grill Had It’s Ontario Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, Friday, January 20th. They are located at 375 East Idaho in Ontario Oregon. Come by and enjoy sushi, hamburgers or steaks. For more information about the Ontario Chamber Of Commerce, please call (541) 889-8012.
KIVI-TV
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
