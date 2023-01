PHILADELPHIA — The finality is what is so cruel. The blood kinship among them will last forever, and warm their hearts with time. Just not in the minutes before midnight Saturday night and just not after midnight as their bus left Heartbreak Hotel and rolled north up the Turnpike, undoubtedly in silence, back to 1925 Giants Drive. Just not next Sunday when the NFC Championship is played, and just not on Super Bowl Sunday, when the Giants will watch the Eagles, or somebody else, hoist the Lombardi Trophy. If they can bear to watch. The Giants weren’t supposed to be here, trying to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO