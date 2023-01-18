ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manvel, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Norman O’Neal White

Norman O’Neal White, age 88 of Alvin, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Webster, Texas. O’Neal was born on December 17, 1934 in New Gulf, Texas to Hubie Carrol White and Mary Ann James White. He attended and graduated from Boling High School in 1952 where he lettered in basketball, football and track. He went on to play football at Wharton County Jr. College. He met the love of his life, Billie Galloway and they married in 1956. They were married over 61 years before her passing. After serving in the National Guard, he worked for Texas Gulf Sulfur in New Gulf and later transferred to Beaumont. He was a resident of Alvin for 60 years. He worked for many years as an operator in the chemical industry. After retiring from Monsanto, he owned and operated a lawn maintenance business (Lawn Boys).
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

James “Jim” Levie Williford

James “Jim” Levie Williford, long-time resident of Alvin, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 85. Jim was born in Dublin, Texas on December 6, 1937 to Elaine (Adcock) and Caswell Lee Williford, Sr. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. He moved to the Alvin area in the early 1970’s with his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Lee Williford.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Ubence Ramon Sr.

Ubence Ramon Sr, 78 gained his wings and entered eternal rest on January 17, 2023. “Ramon” was born May 14, 1944, in Premont, Texas where he worked with his father as a cowboy at The Canales Ranch. He met the love of his life, in that small Texas town, Maria Garcia Ramon. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1962 and three months later he followed his true love, and they were married in February –1963. Together, they had 4 loving children and taught them nothing is more important in life than loving one another. He spent the next 50 Years of his life working with air condition/heating. He worked 30 years with Aldine Independent School District as the supervisor for the H.V.A.C. department until his retirement in 2010. Ramon loved going to church on Sundays and being the first one there to have his alone time with the Lord.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Jaime Crenshaw

Jaime Crenshaw, age 52 formerly of Alvin, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Galveston, Texas surrounded by his family. Jaime was born February 9, 1970 in Richmond, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for the last year, formerly of Dallas, Texas. He enjoyed cycling, playing his guitar, hanging out with his friends, hiking, outdoor activities, watching football, and he also loved his job with Signify Health. He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Ramos Crenshaw, mother, Hortencia Crenshaw.
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gloria's Latin Cuisine coming to Shenandoah in late 2023

The freestanding restaurant will be 8,500 square feet. (Courtesy Gloria's Latin Cuisine) Gloria’s Latin Cuisine announced a new location will be built in Shenandoah in 2023. The restaurant specializes in Salvadorian cuisine with variations from other Latin styles and traditions. Gloria’s also offers night-life events which include transforming their...
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Louis Cruz Jr.

Louis Cruz, Jr. age 83 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023. Louis was born on March 20, 1939, in Wharton, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Cruz of 62 years of marriage; parents Louis and Benita Cruz; brothers Edward Cruz, Raymond Martinez; sisters Angie Rosales and Mary Segura; granddaughter, Cristy Fuentes.
ALVIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager

Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Kayleigh Renee O’Neal

Kayleigh Renee O’Neal, of Alvin passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022, in Friendswood at the age of 25. She was born on November 17, 1997, in Clear Lake Texas to parents Carrie (Fontaine) and William O’Neal. Kayleigh is survived by her daughter Addison; parents Carrie O’Neal, Kevin...
ALVIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs

Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy