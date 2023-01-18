Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Related
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Norman O’Neal White
Norman O’Neal White, age 88 of Alvin, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Webster, Texas. O’Neal was born on December 17, 1934 in New Gulf, Texas to Hubie Carrol White and Mary Ann James White. He attended and graduated from Boling High School in 1952 where he lettered in basketball, football and track. He went on to play football at Wharton County Jr. College. He met the love of his life, Billie Galloway and they married in 1956. They were married over 61 years before her passing. After serving in the National Guard, he worked for Texas Gulf Sulfur in New Gulf and later transferred to Beaumont. He was a resident of Alvin for 60 years. He worked for many years as an operator in the chemical industry. After retiring from Monsanto, he owned and operated a lawn maintenance business (Lawn Boys).
Alvin Sun Advertiser
James “Jim” Levie Williford
James “Jim” Levie Williford, long-time resident of Alvin, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the age of 85. Jim was born in Dublin, Texas on December 6, 1937 to Elaine (Adcock) and Caswell Lee Williford, Sr. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. He moved to the Alvin area in the early 1970’s with his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Lee Williford.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Ubence Ramon Sr.
Ubence Ramon Sr, 78 gained his wings and entered eternal rest on January 17, 2023. “Ramon” was born May 14, 1944, in Premont, Texas where he worked with his father as a cowboy at The Canales Ranch. He met the love of his life, in that small Texas town, Maria Garcia Ramon. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1962 and three months later he followed his true love, and they were married in February –1963. Together, they had 4 loving children and taught them nothing is more important in life than loving one another. He spent the next 50 Years of his life working with air condition/heating. He worked 30 years with Aldine Independent School District as the supervisor for the H.V.A.C. department until his retirement in 2010. Ramon loved going to church on Sundays and being the first one there to have his alone time with the Lord.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Jaime Crenshaw
Jaime Crenshaw, age 52 formerly of Alvin, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Galveston, Texas surrounded by his family. Jaime was born February 9, 1970 in Richmond, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for the last year, formerly of Dallas, Texas. He enjoyed cycling, playing his guitar, hanging out with his friends, hiking, outdoor activities, watching football, and he also loved his job with Signify Health. He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Ramos Crenshaw, mother, Hortencia Crenshaw.
Houston Mayor Cashes In On The Astros
The Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cashes in on his friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Gloria's Latin Cuisine coming to Shenandoah in late 2023
The freestanding restaurant will be 8,500 square feet. (Courtesy Gloria's Latin Cuisine) Gloria’s Latin Cuisine announced a new location will be built in Shenandoah in 2023. The restaurant specializes in Salvadorian cuisine with variations from other Latin styles and traditions. Gloria’s also offers night-life events which include transforming their...
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Louis Cruz Jr.
Louis Cruz, Jr. age 83 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023. Louis was born on March 20, 1939, in Wharton, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Cruz of 62 years of marriage; parents Louis and Benita Cruz; brothers Edward Cruz, Raymond Martinez; sisters Angie Rosales and Mary Segura; granddaughter, Cristy Fuentes.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
Houston Chronicle
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
Did you win? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it wasn’t the prize of over $1 billion, a secondary prize was won from the January 13 Mega Millions drawing in Texas, getting the winning started early for the Dallas Cowboys as they took down Tom Brady for the first time ever in the wildcard round of the NFL Playoffs.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Kayleigh Renee O’Neal
Kayleigh Renee O’Neal, of Alvin passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022, in Friendswood at the age of 25. She was born on November 17, 1997, in Clear Lake Texas to parents Carrie (Fontaine) and William O’Neal. Kayleigh is survived by her daughter Addison; parents Carrie O’Neal, Kevin...
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
Did H-E-B pressure Texas venue to cancel Kyle Rittenhouse free speech event?
The controversy over the Free Speech event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse continues as organizers claim H-E-B pressured a venue to cancel the event. Southern Star Brewery, located 40 miles north of Houston, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Post Oak Grill owner, Houston icon Chef Polo Becerra passes away after cancer battle
HOUSTON - Houston's restaurant industry lost a beloved icon Tuesday. Chef Polo Becerra, owner of Post Oak Grill restaurant passed away around 10 a.m. at the hospital after a battle with cancer. A Mexican immigrant, Chef Becerra started in the restaurant industry washing dishes. He later opened the Post Oak...
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Comments / 0