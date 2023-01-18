Ubence Ramon Sr, 78 gained his wings and entered eternal rest on January 17, 2023. “Ramon” was born May 14, 1944, in Premont, Texas where he worked with his father as a cowboy at The Canales Ranch. He met the love of his life, in that small Texas town, Maria Garcia Ramon. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1962 and three months later he followed his true love, and they were married in February –1963. Together, they had 4 loving children and taught them nothing is more important in life than loving one another. He spent the next 50 Years of his life working with air condition/heating. He worked 30 years with Aldine Independent School District as the supervisor for the H.V.A.C. department until his retirement in 2010. Ramon loved going to church on Sundays and being the first one there to have his alone time with the Lord.

