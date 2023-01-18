Read full article on original website
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
New caster Raafaa plans on refurbishing LCS by starting a tradition of pro play origin stories
A week before the LCS season kicks off, the broadcast’s new play-by-play caster, Marc Alexander “Raafaa” Arrambide, has answered many questions from League of Legends fans in a Q&A session on Reddit. He said that in addition to working as a new play-by-play caster, he was committed...
Top 10 League champions dominating ARURF in Patch 13.1
All Random Ultra Rapid Fire (ARURF) has returned to League of Legends, providing the perfect way to let off steam and test your keyboard’s limits. The fast-paced game mode brings havoc to Summoner’s Rift with various bonuses. Mana and energy consumption is reduced by 100 percent, while players gain 300 ability haste and bonus attack speed.
EMEA players are finally getting League Champions Queue
After jealously looking at North American players reveling in the joys and miseries of League of Legends Champions Queue for almost a year now, EMEA players are now getting dedicated Champions Queue for themselves. EMEA region players will have the option to queue for Champions Queue starting Jan. 24, according...
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates
One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
Overwatch 2 players reminisce on stressful times of the most overpowered hero buffs in the game
Blizzard has had a history of over-correcting Overwatch heroes in the past, taking those who needed some buffs and making them quite overpowered and a hassle to deal with, whether it be at low ranks or the highest SR. The worst buffs and nerfs in Overwatch history was a point...
League pros have already forgotten about Champions Queue days after its latest release
The 2023 season for League of Legends Champions Queue kicked off on Jan 12, and North American pros have already virtually abandoned it, according to the server’s sparse match history. Only 28 games have been played on the dedicated server throughout the course of a week, including just three...
For the King: Dashy’s return to spark an OpTic title run would be the greatest CoD story ever told
There’s nothing in the world more powerful than a good story. This quote may provoke some eye-rolling from dedicated Game of Thrones fans, but the truth of it can’t be denied, and the circumstances surrounding Brandon “Dashy” Otell’s return to OpTic have laid the foundation for an unbelievable story.
How to watch the third 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 3 tournament
The time has come for the first Magic Online Champions Showcase of the year, a multiformat event that pits the best digital players against each other for their share of the $70,000 prize pool. The season three MOCS kicks off its third tournament at 12pm CT on Jan. 21 on...
Are Annie 13.2 buffs enough to see her running the show on Summoner’s Rift once again?
One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place
Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?. Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,”...
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
