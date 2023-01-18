‘The Big Door Prize’ Teaser: Chris O’Dowd Stars In Apple TV+ Series About A Machine That Reveals Your True Potential

Read full article on original website
‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Trailer: Peacock’s Modern Dramatic Take On ‘The Fresh Prince’ Returns On February 23
Of Peacock‘s several reimaginings of old TV series, few hold the intrigue of “Bel-Air,” a contemporary revamp of the ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.” Some critics didn’t take to the show replacing the original’s comedic tone with more serious realism. But others saw the new take on an old favorite as a refreshing homage that could chart new territory.
Matt Reeves To Direct A Limited Series About Buster Keaton For Warner Bros. Television, Rami Malek To Star As Silent Film Star
Rami Malek‘s Hollywood breakout came partly thanks to his role on “Mr. Robot,” which landed him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2016. Now Malek returns to TV for his first small-screen role since “Mr. Robot” ended. Deadline reports that Malek will play legendary silent film star Buster Keaton in a limited series from Warner Bros. Television.
‘The Pod Generation’ Review; Emilia Clarke & Chiwitel Ejiofor Are Having A Baby In This Thoughtful But Flat Comedy/Drama [Sundance]
“We can’t live in the past!” Rachel (Emilia Clarke) tells her husband Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor). “Things are evolving!” She should know; she spends her days creating AI companions and coordinating automation (her latest big triumph appears to be a combination of virtual assistant, friend, and mood ring). But Alvy, as she puts it, “studies plants… and plant-like things,” taking horticulture students out to fig trees and saying things like, “The texture is completely different when it’s fresh from the tree.”
Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the controversial photo in her office: 'I understand it has disturbed some people'
While some reportedly criticized the photo, Curtis said the image featured a child playing in a bathtub, "nothing more, nothing less."
‘Jackals & Fireflies’ Trailer: Charlie Kaufman Shot His Upcoming Short In Secret On A Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
What’s Charlie Kaufman been up to since he made “I’m Thinking Of Ending Things” for Netflix in 2020? Shooting a short film in secret, it seems, on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has a trailer for the short, entitled “Jackals & Fireflies,” and says that it’s “coming soon.” How soon? Well, that’s unclear.
‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Eliza Scanlen Shines in This Deeply Felt Coming-Of-Age Drama [Sundance]
Richard Pryor used to do a bit on the differences between Black and white churches – one that was often revised and revisited by his many imitators in the decades that followed. But one thing he got particularly right, beyond the lameness of the hymns and the restrained quality of the ministers, is the eerie quiet of white churches, the way that the fires of hell and the sins of man can be described in tones barely more threatening than a hot dish recipe. Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl” is set in and around such a church, a tightly-knit Christian fundamentalist community, and it reflects that unnerving modesty. This is a movie that barely speaks above a whisper, even when its characters are howling in pain inside.
‘Earth Mama’ Review: Savanah Leaf’s Social Drama Nurtures Bleakness [Sundance]
Not only are Gia’s children in foster care, awaiting their mother’s journey through the system to end before they can be fully reunited, Gia (Tia Nomore) is also pregnant. Nearing her due date, the 24-year-old works to fulfill the cumbersome court-mandated requirements for reunification with her kids while she scrounges for hours at her portrait studio job. While the system pushes her on one side, the place where Gia lives isn’t much better: There, her sister sells drugs from their Bay Area home; outside their apartment, men catcall her; and every day, a landlord bangs on her door demanding rent. It’s a powerless situation that’s enough to make any person give up.
‘Call Me With Timothée Chalamet’: Apple TV+’s New Brand Campaign Sees The Actor Get Anxious That He’s Not On The Streamer Yet
Apple TV+ released a new brand campaign today and, let’s be honest, it’s pretty cute. The new commercial sees Timothée Chalamet stumble upon all the streaming service has to offer and get a little flummoxed that he’s not part of the scene yet. READ MORE: ‘Going...
‘birth/rebirth’ Review: Laura Moss’ “Frankenstein” Riff Is Alive, Thanks To Judy Reyes’ Stunning Performance [Sundance]
Working parents trudging through the muck of their personal lives and neverending responsibilities tend to make the same mistake: They forget about their children. Laura Moss’ debut film, “birth/rebirth,” forgets the child, too, but for her purposes, this is a feature and not a lapse. Around 40 of the movie’s 98 minutes go by with barely a moment’s thought given to the little girl at the center of Moss’ script, co-written with Brendan J. O’Brien; when enough’s enough, the girl sits bolt upright in bed like Kane rising prone from the mat startling one of her two caregivers and shifting “birth/rebirth” into a spookier mode.
Jason Segel Wrote a Live-Action ‘Space Ghost’ Film
Twenty years ago, it was obvious that Judd Apatow‘s “Freaks and Geeks” would be a launching point for countless careers in comedy. But the last decade has proven that this was a group of actors who would only get more interesting with age. Case in point: Jason Segel, whose work in television on projects like “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and now “Shrinking” track a signifcant evolution in his work as an artist. And so it is both a little surprising and not-at-all surprising that Segel’s most recent project is an adaptation of “Space Ghost,” a character whose evolution almost mirrors that of the actor himself.
‘Justice’: Doug Liman Makes His Documentary Debut At Sundance 2023 With A Film About The 2018 Investigation Of Brett Kavanaugh
Director Doug Liman brings to mind his 1996 breakout “Swingers,” or his 2010s Tom Cruise vehicles like 2014 “The Edge Of Tomorrow.” Or maybe his upcoming “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal for Prime Video. So, consider this news from the Sundance Film Festival a serious curveball. The Hollywood Reporter says Liman has a new film set to debut at the festival, and it’s his documentary debut. The movie’s subject? Well, “Justice” covers the 2018 investigation into now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
‘Talk to Me’ Review: YouTube Sensations RackaRacka Conjure Evil Spirits and A Damn Good Time [Sundance]
“From the YouTube sensations…” isn’t exactly the phrase you want to hear going into a film — horror or otherwise. This set-up brings a certain amount of baggage that the audience will be hard-pressed to shake, regardless of the filmmaker’s talent. And yet, 2023 has already seen some promising works come from content creators on the online video platform, like festival sweetheart and experimental viral sensation “Skinamarink.” Now, against all odds, another hit film might be birthed by the purveyor of a billion pet videos, with a decidedly less experimental but darkly fun approach.
‘Tron: Ares’: Disney Moving Forward With Jared Leto’s Sci-Fi Sequel & Eying Studio Vet Joachim Rønning To Direct
After about five years of speculation, Jared Leto‘s “Tron” sequel, “Tron: Ares,” may finally be underway. Deadline reports that Disney eyes an August start date for the film’s production in Vancouver. Disney is also in talks with a studio vet to helm the feature: Norwegian director Joachim Rønning.
‘Fremont’ Review: An Afghan Insomniac Tries To Find Purpose In A Refreshingly Unique & Jarmuschian-Esque Indie Dramedy [Sundance]
“I don’t spend much time thinking,” says 20-something Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a troubled and displaced Afghan insomniac, to her doctor in the terrific, breakthrough indie “Fremont.” Why? he asks inquisitively. “Too busy with my social life,” she answers, with confidence so cool and so far from the truth, it’s laugh-out-loud comical.
2023 BAFTA Nominations: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Lead The Pack
All the major critics groups have had their say. All the American guilds have had their say (except the WGA, which, whatever). And now, finally, before AMPAS drops the hammer on Tuesday morning, the British Academy of Film and Television Art has jumped into the mix with the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations. And, as expected, it didn’t hurt to be either Britsh or Irish when it came to this year’s major categories.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Shoulders The Weight of This Incel, Bodybuilder Drama [Sundance]
In Greek mythology, it holds that for a time, gods and mortals mingled freely, creating demigods whose sole aim was to prove their worth so they might join their celestial kin. For the Greeks, the gods who ruled on mount Olympus formed the idealized version of humans—often possessing super strength to match their perfect physiques. And yet, they possessed the same mortal character flaws—jealousy and insecurity—as us.
‘Back To Black’: Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan & Lesley Manville Join Cast Of Upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic
Last week, news broke that “Industry” star Marisa Abela would play Amy Winehouse in Samuel Taylor-Johnson‘s upcoming biopic “Back To Black.” And now there’s the first bit of additional casting news. Deadline reports that Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, and Lesley Manville join the cast of the upcoming film, with production currently underway in London.
‘Deep Rising’ Review: Jason Momoa Produced Doc Incisively Explores the Ramifications of Deep-Sea Mining [Sundance]
The prospect of deep-sea mining may seem like a solution to our ever-growing fuel crisis. Polymetallic nodules that sit on the ocean floor are made up of the very type of metals that so-called ‘green’ companies need to build batteries. Nickel, cobalt, lithium, and graphite have major supply chain issues, as extractive mines are overwhelmed while companies and countries race to control the supply before others. On the surface, it makes sense when companies such as The Metals Company (TMC), and its CEO Gerard Barron, go on Bloomberg to pontificate about the eco-friendly process of extracting these deep-sea nodules. But, as Matthieu Rytz’s incisive documentary “Deep Rising” argues, this process can have major repercussions on our fragile biosphere.
‘M3GAN 2.0’: Universal Sets January 2025 Release Date For Sequel To Their Killer Doll Film
Is the critical acclaim for “M3GAN” overblown? Maybe, but its box office numbers don’t lie. After pulling in $92 million globally off a $12 million budget, a sequel to the killer doll horror-comedy was inevitable. Now Deadline confirms it’s happening: Universal has January 17, 2025, set as their release date for “M3GAN 2.0.”
‘Kokomo City’ Review: These Beautiful Ladies Have A Lot To Say [Sundance]
PARK CITY – One of the best accomplishments a documentary can pull off is making its audience uncomfortable. Maybe even squirm in their seats a little. And the trans women at the center of D. Smith’s directorial debut, “Kokomo City,” have no problem in that department. Yes, even for the most seemingly “liberal” and “progressive” of audiences. In fact, they’ve had just about enough of everyone taking advantage of their bodies and questioning their agency. And they are relishing the spotlight Smith is giving them.
