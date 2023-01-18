Two new matches, Tommy Dreamer sit-down announced for Impact

Four members of the Knockouts division will set their sights on what's next.

Two new matches and a sit-down interview with Tommy Dreamer were announced for Thursday's Hard to Kill fallout edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Killer Kelly will face former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde as the two were involved in last Friday's no. 1 contender's four-way at the pay-per-view.

Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, also involved in the four-way, will face the debuting Ashley D'Amboise.

Following his revenge-fueled swerve of Bully Ray in his challenge of Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill, Tommy Dreamer will have a sit-down interview with Busted Open Radio co-host Dave LaGreca. This follows Bully Ray and The Good Hands attacking Dreamer recently in their own swerve of Dreamer.

The BTI pre-show will see Kon & Angels of The Design take on Yuya Uemura & Delirious.

The new additions join the previously announced Mickie James promo and Pit Fight match between Mike Bailey and Kenny King.

Here's the full lineup for Friday: