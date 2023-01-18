ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Two new matches, Tommy Dreamer sit-down announced for Impact

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBwfL_0kJBGcpb00

Four members of the Knockouts division will set their sights on what's next.

Two new matches and a sit-down interview with Tommy Dreamer were announced for Thursday's Hard to Kill fallout edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

Killer Kelly will face former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde as the two were involved in last Friday's no. 1 contender's four-way at the pay-per-view.

Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, also involved in the four-way, will face the debuting Ashley D'Amboise.

Following his revenge-fueled swerve of Bully Ray in his challenge of Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at Hard to Kill, Tommy Dreamer will have a sit-down interview with Busted Open Radio co-host Dave LaGreca. This follows Bully Ray and The Good Hands attacking Dreamer recently in their own swerve of Dreamer.

The BTI pre-show will see Kon & Angels of The Design take on Yuya Uemura & Delirious.

The new additions join the previously announced Mickie James promo and Pit Fight match between Mike Bailey and Kenny King.

Here's the full lineup for Friday:

  • Mickie James in-ring promo
  • Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King Pit Fight match
  • Killer Kelly vs. Taylor Wilde
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise
  • Tommy Dreamer sit-down with Dave Lagreca
  • BTI pre-show: The Design (Con/Angels) vs. Yuya Uemura & Delirious

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement

Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
wrestlinginc.com

Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing

The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
LAUREL, DE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion

Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com

Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund

The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
stillrealtous.com

Two WWE Signings Revealed

WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Announces Date For Mickie James' First Knockouts Title Defense

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night who Mickie James' first opponent will be for her Knockouts World Championship, which she won from Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill on January 13. Masha Slamovich will get a chance to face James at No Surrender on February 24. Slamovich won a No....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return

Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
FRESNO, CA
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show

We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlinginc.com

Maria Kanellis Clarifies AEW On-Screen Ambitions

Maria Kanellis remains a major figure in professional wrestling almost two decades after her debut in the business. After being released by WWE in 2020, Kanellis signed with Ring of Honor and became a member of the Board of Directors, spearheading the revitalization of the company's women's division. After ROH...
Popculture

WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company

A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Vince McMahon Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, executive chairman of WWE Vince McMahon reportedly reached a financial settlement with a woman who accused him of rape. According to a report from the Washington Post, McMahon agreed to a settlement with a former wrestling referee who accused him of raping her in 1986. The ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Says WWE Title Reign Would Be ‘Cherry On Top’ Of His Current Run

Sami Zayn’s journey from self-proclaimed locker room leader to Honorary Uce of The Bloodline is a testament to “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Having lost respect and credibility in the locker room, Zayn began seeking favor with The Bloodline on the April 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, and the rest is history.
wrestlinginc.com

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Venue Evacuated Last Night

It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.
DETROIT, MI
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
981
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy