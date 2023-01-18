Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Jets visit the Flyers after Scheifele's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (30-16-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -164, Flyers +138; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Mark Scheifele's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Jets' 5-1...
New York and Florida meet in Eastern Conference play
Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers take the ice in Eastern Conference play. New York has a 25-14-7 record overall and an 11-9-4 record in home games. The...
Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7
N.Y. Giants0070—7 Philadelphia1414010—38 Phi_Goedert 16 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 10:06. Phi_D.Smith 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:21. Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 7:29. Phi_Hurts 5 run (Elliott kick), :43. Third Quarter. NYG_Breida 8 run (Gano kick), 6:15. Fourth Quarter. Phi_FG Elliott 30, 5:16. Phi_Gainwell 35 run...
Dallas hosts Buffalo following Faksa's 2-goal performance
Buffalo Sabres (23-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (27-13-7, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Buffalo Sabres after Radek Faksa scored two goals in the Stars' 4-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes. Dallas has gone 13-5-3 at home and 27-13-7 overall....
Calgary and Columbus take the ice in non-conference matchup
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in a non-conference matchup. Calgary has a 22-16-9 record overall and a 13-8-2 record in home games. The Flames...
Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102
MILWAUKEE (102) Connaughton 5-11 2-3 15, Portis 9-16 0-0 23, B.Lopez 5-14 0-0 10, G.Allen 2-4 3-3 8, Holiday 12-27 3-3 28, Nwora 1-2 0-0 3, Ingles 3-4 0-0 8, Carter 1-3 0-0 2, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 39-86 10-11 102. CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 19-27...
Aho has hat trick, Hurricanes beat slumping Islanders 5-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.
Bruins play the Sharks on 4-game winning streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (36-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -341, Sharks +269; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks as winners of four games in a row. Boston is 36-5-4...
Minnesota 113, Houston 104
HOUSTON (104) Eason 5-11 3-4 14, Martin Jr. 6-12 3-4 15, Sengun 7-9 4-10 19, Gordon 7-13 0-0 16, Green 3-13 3-6 10, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 2-4 2-4 8, Christopher 5-9 0-0 10, Mathews 2-3 4-5 9, Washington Jr. 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-79 19-33 104. MINNESOTA (113)
Colorado 2, Seattle 1
Seattle0100—1 Colorado won shootout 1-0 Second Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 10 (MacDonald, Lehkonen), 8:18. 2, Seattle, Donato 11, 9:26. Shootout_Colorado 1 (MacKinnon G), Seattle 0 (Eberle NG). Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-9-6-1_27. Seattle 13-9-5-0_27. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2. Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 7-6-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Seattle, Grubauer...
On this day: Maravich signs with Celtics; Powe, Vranković born
On this day in Boston Celtics history, iconic Hall of Fame guard “Pistol” Pete Maravich signed with the Boston Celtics in the twilight of his famed career in 1980. Maravich began his pro career with the Atlanta Hawks, who picked him up with the third pick of the 1970 NBA Draft after three seasons playing for Louisiana State (1967-70). The Pennsylvania native’s Hawks collided with the Celtics in the playoffs in his second year in the league but were eliminated five games to two. After that season, Maravich’s play elevated to an elite level, rising to the sixth-highest scoring player in the league in his third season.
Phoenix 112, Indiana 107
INDIANA (107) Hield 7-17 3-4 22, Nesmith 2-10 0-0 6, Turner 5-14 3-6 16, McConnell 8-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 2-9 0-0 4, Smith 4-6 2-2 11, Mathurin 6-17 11-11 23, Brissett 1-4 2-2 5, Duarte 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-96 22-26 107. PHOENIX (112) Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 0-1...
Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT
TULANE (12-7) Holloway 4-7 3-5 11, Cook 6-17 10-11 23, Forbes 3-14 2-4 8, James 5-10 2-2 13, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pope 4-7 1-2 12, Coleman 3-7 0-0 8, Days 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-65 18-25 79. TULSA (5-13) Dalger 6-13 2-2 15, Selebangue 3-5 2-7 8, Griffin 9-22...
San Francisco 82, BYU 74
SAN FRANCISCO (14-9) Hawthorne 3-4 2-2 10, Kunen 1-3 1-2 3, Meeks 5-9 0-0 13, Roberts 6-12 14-16 30, Shabazz 6-15 7-7 21, M.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Newbury 0-2 0-0 0, Gigiberia 1-1 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 24-27 82. Halftime_San Francisco 37-28. 3-Point Goals_BYU 5-17 (Robinson...
Vegas 6, Washington 2
Vegas231—6 First Period_1, Vegas, Martinez 1 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 2:17. 2, Vegas, Roy 9 (Marchessault, Martinez), 7:36. Penalties_Mantha, WSH (Tripping), 9:46; Kessel, LV (Interference), 10:25; Kolesar, LV (Tripping), 18:44. Second Period_3, Vegas, Amadio 7 (Stephenson), 2:15. 4, Vegas, Froese 1 (Pietrangelo, Rondbjerg), 12:04. 5, Vegas, Cotter 7 (Roy), 13:38. 6,...
SAN DIEGO STATE 70, AIR FORCE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .957. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (K.Johnson 1-2, Bradley 1-4, Butler 1-4, Trammell 1-4, Parrish 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 2, Arop, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 8 (Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, Bradley, LeDee, Mensah). Steals: 1 (Trammell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR...
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
