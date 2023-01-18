Washington and Lee University first-year Johnson Scholar Sarp Sahin ’26 will be attending the 2023 Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine Society (PRiSM) Conference to deliver a podium presentation on his research study titled “Association Between the Degree of Foot-Limb Dominance and Lower Limb Neuromuscular Asymmetry in Adolescent Soccer Players.” Sahin, a biology and computer science major and data science minor, was also awarded the PRiSM Trainee Travel Grant funded by the NIH to cover the cost of attendance.

