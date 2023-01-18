ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staatsburg, NY

Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York

Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Hopewell Junction New York Man Stole Catalytic Converters at Beacon Train Station, Police Say

The 22-year-old man was charged with numerous felonies. Over the last few months across the Hudson Valley, we have seen a huge increase in the number of people who have reported that an important piece of equipment was stolen from their vehicles. We've all been told our entire lives that we should never leave anything valuable inside our cars and that we should always make sure our cars are locked when they aren't in use. Most of us follow those simple steps but how are we supposed to stop someone from doing what one Hopewell Junction man is accused of doing?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York

If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
GARDINER, NY
Popular Tools & More Store Officially Opens in Kingston

A once-popular office supply store has been reopened and DIY'ers from all over the Hudson Valley are rejoicing!!!. We told you back in November that the rumors of the old Office Depot location on Boice's Lane in Kingston were true and that the location would soon be home to a store where you will be able to find a little bit of everything. Looks like the time has arrived for the new store to open its doors.
KINGSTON, NY
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made

Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
KINGSTON, NY
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Celebrate the Cold at the Snow Moon Festival in Saugerties, NY

The coldest month of the year is approaching and while many shudder at the thought, one Hudson Valley town is celebrating with a cool festival. The Saugerties Snow Festival will bring laughs, crafts and warmth to the Ulster County town on Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. So why would Saugerties want to celebrate the cold month of February with a whole festival? They explain on the Snow Festival website writing:
SAUGERTIES, NY
