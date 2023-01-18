Sooners offer 2024 DL Xavier Porter out of Tampa Catholic

Oklahoma’s insistence on being more present as a recruiting force in the southeast is very real. They landed multiple prospects in their 2023 class from the Southeast region as prospects from North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida joined the Sooners. One of their signees, four-star linebacker Lewis Carter hails from Tampa, Florida where he played his high school ball for Tampa Catholic.

The Sooners saw Carter play multiple times and clearly have an idea of the roster itself. So it makes sense that they would revisit Tampa Catholic more specifically and pursue Carter’s teammate Xavier Porter.

Three-star defensive lineman Xavier Porter received an offer from Oklahoma on Tuesday. Porter, a track athlete as well, is starting to see his stock rise as offers from Michigan, Florida State, and Auburn have landed since the turn of the calendar year. Porter plays defensive end and defensive tackle and looks to be a scheme-versatile defensive line piece in college.

Hometown Tampa, Florida

Projected Position Defensive Line

Height 6-3

Weight 265 lbs

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Florida State

Kentucky

Louisville

Wake Forest

USF

UCF

Cincinnati

West Virginia

