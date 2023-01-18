Sooners offer 2024 DL Xavier Porter out of Tampa Catholic
Oklahoma’s insistence on being more present as a recruiting force in the southeast is very real. They landed multiple prospects in their 2023 class from the Southeast region as prospects from North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida joined the Sooners. One of their signees, four-star linebacker Lewis Carter hails from Tampa, Florida where he played his high school ball for Tampa Catholic.
The Sooners saw Carter play multiple times and clearly have an idea of the roster itself. So it makes sense that they would revisit Tampa Catholic more specifically and pursue Carter’s teammate Xavier Porter.
Three-star defensive lineman Xavier Porter received an offer from Oklahoma on Tuesday. Porter, a track athlete as well, is starting to see his stock rise as offers from Michigan, Florida State, and Auburn have landed since the turn of the calendar year. Porter plays defensive end and defensive tackle and looks to be a scheme-versatile defensive line piece in college.
Xavier Porter’s Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
ESPN — — — —
Rivals 4 221 47 16
247Sports 3 — 90 52
247 Composite 3 398 65 36
On3 Recruiting 3 — 67 38
On3 Consensus 3 437 66 36
Rating
Hometown Tampa, Florida
Projected Position Defensive Line
Height 6-3
Weight 265 lbs
Notable Offers
According to 247Sports
- Oklahoma
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Wake Forest
- USF
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- West Virginia
