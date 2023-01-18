ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners offer 2024 DL Xavier Porter out of Tampa Catholic

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNHmJ_0kJBDYMC00

Oklahoma’s insistence on being more present as a recruiting force in the southeast is very real. They landed multiple prospects in their 2023 class from the Southeast region as prospects from North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida joined the Sooners. One of their signees, four-star linebacker Lewis Carter hails from Tampa, Florida where he played his high school ball for Tampa Catholic.

The Sooners saw Carter play multiple times and clearly have an idea of the roster itself. So it makes sense that they would revisit Tampa Catholic more specifically and pursue Carter’s teammate Xavier Porter.

Three-star defensive lineman Xavier Porter received an offer from Oklahoma on Tuesday. Porter, a track athlete as well, is starting to see his stock rise as offers from Michigan, Florida State, and Auburn have landed since the turn of the calendar year. Porter plays defensive end and defensive tackle and looks to be a scheme-versatile defensive line piece in college.

Xavier Porter’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 221 47 16

247Sports 3 — 90 52

247 Composite 3 398 65 36

On3 Recruiting 3 — 67 38

On3 Consensus 3 437 66 36

Rating

Hometown Tampa, Florida

Projected Position Defensive Line

Height 6-3

Weight 265 lbs

Notable Offers

According to 247Sports

  • Oklahoma
  • Florida State
  • Kentucky
  • Louisville
  • Wake Forest
  • USF
  • UCF
  • Cincinnati
  • West Virginia

List

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flosoftball.com

Jordy Bahl Knows Ball, And OU Softball Knows Championships

To follow Oklahoma softball in recent years is to follow history being written in real-time. According to pitcher Jordy Bahl, the buzz about the Sooners' excellence is completely external. "You'd be surprised, but it's nothing we talk about," Bahl told FloSoftball.com "In this program, there's a lot of competitive players....
NORMAN, OK
Arizona Sports

5-star Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith transfers to Arizona State

Former Oklahoma Sooners EDGE Clayton Smith announced his transfer to Arizona State on Thursday. Smith was a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, making him the highest-ranked player to transfer to ASU via the portal. Arizona just missed out on landing another five-star recruit...
TEMPE, AZ
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
Purcell Register

Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame

Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
STILLWATER, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Living Spaces nears opening

Construction is nearing completion on Oklahoma's first Living Spaces store at N. May & Memorial near Quail Springs Mall. The 140,000-square-foot store on the southeast corner of that intersection will open in March according to a Living Spaces representative. Inside, there will be four 'homes' each showcasing a different furniture...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy