Lexington, VA

wlu.edu

W&L’s Sociology and Anthropology Department Presents 2023 Lecture Series

Starting this month, Washington and Lee University’s Sociology and Anthropology Department (SOAN) continues its SOAN Matters series, which spotlights alumni and the role their sociology and anthropology major plays in their post-graduate life. In this year’s series, titled “Professional People Watching in the Real World,” each speaker will discuss...
LEXINGTON, VA
wlu.edu

W&L’s Sarp Sahin ’26 Selected to Present at Sports Medicine Conference

Washington and Lee University first-year Johnson Scholar Sarp Sahin ’26 will be attending the 2023 Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine Society (PRiSM) Conference to deliver a podium presentation on his research study titled “Association Between the Degree of Foot-Limb Dominance and Lower Limb Neuromuscular Asymmetry in Adolescent Soccer Players.” Sahin, a biology and computer science major and data science minor, was also awarded the PRiSM Trainee Travel Grant funded by the NIH to cover the cost of attendance.
LEXINGTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wlu.edu

Finding Their Passions on the Podium

“I have discovered a passion for teaching music in a manner that incorporates and respects our diverse world and its cultures. I am excited to see where that passion leads.”. ~ Nat Ledesma ’23. Early on in his time as an undergraduate student participating in Washington and Lee University’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
wlu.edu

A Semester in New York

Joseph Aminov is a ‘23L from Queens, New York. He attended Baruch College in New York, NY where he received a B.B.A. in Accountancy. At W&L, he is on the German Law Journal, is co-President of the Jewish Law Student Association, and is President of the Tax Law Society.
LEXINGTON, VA
wlu.edu

W&L Law’s Hasbrouck a Top 20 Law Scholar on SSRN

The scholarship of W&L law professor Brandon Hasbrouck was among the most downloaded from the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) in 2022. His work was downloaded nearly 13,500 times during the year, placing him 16th on a list combining scholars from all categories of legal research. Hasbrouck is a prolific...
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton Crossing awarded development grant

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the state. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants, with an award of $4.56 million. The program is designed to help develop infrastructure in the state, and...
STAUNTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Lynchburg fire captain, now city council member, amends 2021 lawsuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Lynchburg fire captain and newly-elected City Council member Martin Misjuns has added alleged wrongful termination to his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department and current and former city officials. Misjuns sued all parties in 2021, before he was elected to council,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA

