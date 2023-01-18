Read full article on original website
wlu.edu
W&L’s Sociology and Anthropology Department Presents 2023 Lecture Series
Starting this month, Washington and Lee University’s Sociology and Anthropology Department (SOAN) continues its SOAN Matters series, which spotlights alumni and the role their sociology and anthropology major plays in their post-graduate life. In this year’s series, titled “Professional People Watching in the Real World,” each speaker will discuss...
wlu.edu
W&L’s Sarp Sahin ’26 Selected to Present at Sports Medicine Conference
Washington and Lee University first-year Johnson Scholar Sarp Sahin ’26 will be attending the 2023 Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine Society (PRiSM) Conference to deliver a podium presentation on his research study titled “Association Between the Degree of Foot-Limb Dominance and Lower Limb Neuromuscular Asymmetry in Adolescent Soccer Players.” Sahin, a biology and computer science major and data science minor, was also awarded the PRiSM Trainee Travel Grant funded by the NIH to cover the cost of attendance.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
wlu.edu
Finding Their Passions on the Podium
“I have discovered a passion for teaching music in a manner that incorporates and respects our diverse world and its cultures. I am excited to see where that passion leads.”. ~ Nat Ledesma ’23. Early on in his time as an undergraduate student participating in Washington and Lee University’s...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
wlu.edu
A Semester in New York
Joseph Aminov is a ‘23L from Queens, New York. He attended Baruch College in New York, NY where he received a B.B.A. in Accountancy. At W&L, he is on the German Law Journal, is co-President of the Jewish Law Student Association, and is President of the Tax Law Society.
wlu.edu
W&L Law’s Hasbrouck a Top 20 Law Scholar on SSRN
The scholarship of W&L law professor Brandon Hasbrouck was among the most downloaded from the Social Science Research Network (SSRN) in 2022. His work was downloaded nearly 13,500 times during the year, placing him 16th on a list combining scholars from all categories of legal research. Hasbrouck is a prolific...
WHSV
Staunton Crossing awarded development grant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the state. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants, with an award of $4.56 million. The program is designed to help develop infrastructure in the state, and...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
chathamstartribune.com
WDBJ7.com
Parents weigh in on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The discussion on proposed redistricting in Bedford County Public Schools led the School Board to host a special session to give parents and community members a chance to voice their opinion. ”Before I got up to speak this evening, I forwarded you a petition from...
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
WDBJ7.com
Former Lynchburg fire captain, now city council member, amends 2021 lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Lynchburg fire captain and newly-elected City Council member Martin Misjuns has added alleged wrongful termination to his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department and current and former city officials. Misjuns sued all parties in 2021, before he was elected to council,...
WDBJ7.com
Noke Van Co. brings the first outfitted camper van-building business to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Noke Van Co. is one of Roanoke’s newest businesses hoping to bring a little extra adventure to the region. They say they’re the first to bring an outfitted camper van-building business to the Commonwealth. Keri and Justin vanBlaricom know what it’s like to live...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Hoops Notebook: Hokies offense forces stunning admission from Tony Bennett
Virginia Tech, even as it was cooling off down the stretch in the 78-68 loss at #10 Virginia on Wednesday, was consistently running good offense, getting good looks. A Darius Maddox three with 15:17 to go got the Hokies to within two, at 46-44, and at that moment, Tech was shooting a blistering 17-of-30 (56.7 percent).
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
