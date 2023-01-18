Read full article on original website
I wouldn't buy the new MacBook Pro as a student – I'd get an iPad
Apple dropped a bunch of new MacBooks this week with practically no notice, and as usual, there’s a mad scramble for people desperate to get their hands on one. The new Macs are now equipped with shiny new M2 chips that promise processing power that’ll likely put them at the top of our best laptops list.
The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is back down to its cheapest-ever price
The LG C2 OLED is our top-rated TV, and it's now back down to its cheapest ever price. It received a top score of five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review due to its large and extremely bright screen, sleek and minimalistic design, excellent connectivity options, vivid colors and contrast levels, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be more affordable than we thought
The official launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 smartphones is less than two weeks away, but the cat may already be out of the bag when it comes to the line’s pricing. According to leaked Verizon documents posted to Reddit (opens in new tab) (H/T 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra will retail for $799.99, $999.99 and $1,199.99 in the US, respectively. For context, those figures are identical to the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
IOGear Dock Pro Review
IOGear's Dock Pro is an extremely useful option for expanding the number of ports on your USB-C or Thunderbolt device. Utilizing USB-C / Thunderbolt 3, the IOGear Dock Pro enables an additional 12 ports and is compatible across Windows, macOS, and tablets. The Dock Pro Universal 4K Quad Docking Station...
The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac
If you’re the owner of an aging iMac, this week’s Apple announcements probably only added to your confusion about how and when to upgrade. In a surprise event, we got a new Mac mini M2 and MacBook Pro 14-inch, which both came with upgraded Apple silicon. For Apple’s all-in-one desktop, which turns 25 years old this year? Just another helping of tumbleweed.
The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too
For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in. While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
Spotify could soon match Amazon Music Unlimited's untimely price hike
Just when you thought your subscription bills couldn't get any bigger, Amazon has announced a price increase for its Music Unlimited streaming service – and it could sadly point to a similar boost to Spotify's fees. Starting from February 21, subscribers to both the individual and student Amazon Music...
JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers
With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.
I really hope this Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU performance rumor is fake
Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti is under the speculation spotlight again, as following a leaked spec update yesterday, we now have a performance estimation for the mid-range Lovelace GPU. The bad news, though, is that this approximation of performance is not what you – or anyone else – want to...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak tells us more about the camera upgrades
You might have thought just about every aspect of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 phones had leaked at this point, but not so – the rumor mill keeps coming up with more information about these flagship devices ahead of their February 1 launch. Today we've got another tidbit of...
Reserve a Galaxy S23 at Samsung this weekend and get $50 at launch
Reservations for the next Galaxy smartphone - almost certainly the Galaxy S23 - are currently open at the official Samsung site. (opens in new tab) Why reserve a device? Well, on top of getting first dibs on a brand-new flagship smartphone, you'll also get $50 to spend in-store if you follow through with a pre-order at launch. Considering there's no commitment to buy when you sign up, we'd say this is a solid option even if you're on the fence about your next upgrade.
Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate can give you RTX 4080 performance on a Chromebook
Nvidia announced this week that the latest version of its subscription service, GeForce Now Ultimate, has officially gone live for several cities in the US, rolling out to San Jose, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Frankfurt, Germany. Areas surrounding these cities will also be able to connect to the new Ultimate tier servers.
Samsung S23 preorders: everything we know so far and our predictions
It won't be long until preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range are underway, as the announcement of the manufacturer's latest smartphones is expected at Samsung Unpacked 2023 on February 1. Because of that, we're getting prepared well ahead of time. Stick with us as we share all the latest news and info we have about the upcoming smartphone announcement and what to expect when preorders go live.
Now Google is axing jobs - 12,000 of them
Google has announced that it will be cutting around 12,000 jobs, in reaction to global economic circumstances. According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab) (paywall), Google SEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff on Friday to notify them of the incoming redundancies, which will account for around 6% of the company's entire staff.
Your Wi-Fi router could spy exactly where you are in a room
Your humble Wi-Fi router (opens in new tab) signal could be used to track your movements around a room, bat style, a new report has claimed. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University recently published a report in which they detailed an experiment using ordinary off-the-shelf Wi-Fi routers to detect people’s locations, as well as their poses, in a room.
Apple's Black History Month plans may tip an earlier than expected iOS 16.3 launch
To celebrate February's Black History Month, Apple is rolling out this year’s Black Unity Collection featuring a special edition Sport Loop for select Apple Watch models plus new curated collections and content for multiple iOS platforms. 2023’s Black Unity Sport Loop (opens in new tab) is made from intricately...
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could sip power – but will it be fast enough?
Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti could be less demanding in terms of wattage than the 3060 Ti, if the latest rumor proves correct – but this has compounded fears around the potential performance levels of the graphics card. This comes from well-known leaker Kopite7kimi on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens...
