Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Ukraine war: Serbia uproar over Wagner mercenaries recruiting for Russia
A Russian news video claiming to show Serbian volunteers training to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine has prompted outrage in Serbia, exposing its complex relationship with Moscow. Russia's Wagner mercenary group made the Serbian-language videos to encourage recruitment for the war. Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, reacted angrily on national...
BBC
Tibet avalanche kills 28 as search called off
A rescue operation to find people trapped in an avalanche on a Tibetan highway has now ended, with Chinese state media reporting the death toll to be at least 28. People were left trapped in their vehicles as falling snow engulfed the exit of a tunnel in the south-eastern city of Nyingchi on Tuesday evening.
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Cyber-crime gangs' earnings slide as victims refuse to pay
Cyber-crime gangs have had a 40% drop in earnings as victims are refusing to pay ransoms, researchers say. Cryptocurrency experts at Chainalysis say ransomware groups extorted at least $457m (£370m) from victims in 2022 - $311m less than the year before. The true figures are likely to be higher,...
BBC
Ukraine war: Hiding from Putin's call-up by living off-grid in a freezing forest
When Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of Russian men in September last year, it took Adam Kalinin - not his real name - a week to decide that the best thing he could do was move to the forest. The IT specialist was against the war from the start,...
BBC
New FTX boss John Ray could bring back bankrupt crypto firm
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX's new chief executive, John Ray, is looking into the possibility of reviving the platform. He told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that he has set up a taskforce to explore restarting FTX.com to "recover more value" for people who lost money. A year ago FTX was...
BBC
Israelis stage giant protest against Netanyahu court reform
An estimated 110,000 people have packed the streets of Tel Aviv, in one of Israel's biggest anti-government protests in the past decade. The rallies spread across the city centre as banners were hoisted calling for an end to the ruling coalition, which is the most right-wing and religious-nationalist in Israel's history.
BBC
US to designate Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organisation
The US will designate Russia's Wagner group, which is believed to have thousands of mercenaries in Ukraine, a "transnational criminal organisation". It will also impose fresh sanctions on the group and its support network next week, the White House said. "[It is] committing atrocities and human rights abuses in Ukraine...
