ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpcc.org

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Water Districts Across The Region.

Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California

In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom

A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kion546.com

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC

LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy