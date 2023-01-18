Read full article on original website
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
California city nixes 100% renewable energy plan, projected to save $200k annually
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A city council in California is shifting away from a 100% renewable energy plan, a move that could save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to change the city's plan with the Orange...
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Water Districts Across The Region.
Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California
In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom
A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
Unlocking ‘nature’s storm drains’ to harness floods and combat California’s drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As weeks of rain that brought relief from California’s historic drought give way to what may be weeks of dry weather, some scientists think a solution to saving precious water may lie in canals buried deep within the Central Valley — formed after the last Ice Age.
California's record high gas prices have set the stage for showdown with oil companies and
Gas prices rose in every state in 2022. The lowest prices were in Texas and the southeast. The highest prices were in California and the west. The gasoline prices per gallon in California were $2.60 more expensive than the national average in 2022. On November 19th, Californians paid $5.30 per gallon of gasoline, while Texans paid $3.02.
How much longer does the $2.04B Powerball winner from California have to come forward?
It's been more than two months since a Powerball ticket sold in Altadena matched all six winning numbers. Where is the lucky winner?
'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC
LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
Can Californians Afford All-Electric Zero Carbon Goals as Power Costs Skyrocket?
Rising electricity rates in California are on a “collision course” with the state’s goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2045, says Mark Toney, one of the state’s leading advocates for clean and affordable energy. “Unless we can moderate the electricity rates, we’re going to end...
