Surveying Water Districts In Southern California After Heavy Rainfall. A Look Into Districts Across The Region. As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The vast majority of rainwater in California’s cities eventually flows into the ocean. In Los Angeles, a complex system of dams and paved flood control channels steer water away from roads and buildings and out to sea as fast as possible. How have local water regulators across Southern California fared with the latest weather? Was the downpour a boon for water resources, or did the unexpected rainfall hinder the development of drought austerity measures? What are local water districts planning for the rest of the winter as they wait for the snowpack to melt?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO