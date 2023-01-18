Read full article on original website
Related
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Hallettsville Police Department: 17-year-old arrested following high-speed chase
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – Hallettsville Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old following a high-speed chase. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Hallettsville Police Department received information that the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a white 2011 Escalade, heading into the Hallettsville city limits. Hallettsville police took over the pursuit of the vehicle that was travelling at speeds...
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING
The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
Four people killed in plane crash in Lavaca County
Plane crash area LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – The DPS has confirmed four people were killed in a plane crash today. It happened around 11 a.m. when the small plane crashed near CR 462 and FM 318 in Lavaca County. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of where the plane crashed. Some local residents said it was still foggy...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
Austin County woman facing criminal charges for fatal crash
Bellville, Texas (KBTX) - A Bellville woman is facing criminal charges after a fatal crash in July. According to KWHI Radio, 49-year-old Jill McGinty has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The crash happened on Highway 159 in Austin County in the early morning hours of July 17....
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGE
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an Assault Charge. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:50, Officer Caskey was dispatched to the 1800 block of Rosenbaum Drive in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Jonathan Levi Burch, 48 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Burch was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
Victoria officer finds ‘unauthorized intruder’ in patrol car during traffic stop
The Victoria Police Department had to deal with an unexpected intruder in one of its patrol cars during an early morning traffic stop over the weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15), officers were flagged down by a motorist who reported a driver had blown through two red lights and was driving erratically.
