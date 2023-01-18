ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

theScore

2023 Baseball HOF preview: The curious case of Carlos Beltran

JAWS: 57.3 (9th at CF) In his prime, Beltran was arguably the best center fielder of his generation. Flash wasn't Beltran's game; he was never a league leader in a major category, and some of his best years were occasionally interrupted by hard-luck injuries. Still, there he was, year after year, as a cornerstone switch-hitting, five-tool center fielder for multiple franchises.
theScore

Red Sox SS Story expects to return from elbow injury in 2023

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story said he expects to take the field at some point this coming season despite undergoing elbow surgery last week, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. Story had an internal bracing procedure done on his right ulnar collateral ligament as an alternative to Tommy...
theScore

Report: Yankees have discussed signing Profar

The New York Yankees have discussed signing free-agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. However, New York is insistent on not going over the "Steve Cohen" luxury-tax threshold of $293 million to sign the 29-year-old, Heyman adds. The Yankees' payroll is sitting around $290 million.
