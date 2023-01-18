Read full article on original website
Related
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
theScore
2023 Baseball HOF preview: The curious case of Carlos Beltran
JAWS: 57.3 (9th at CF) In his prime, Beltran was arguably the best center fielder of his generation. Flash wasn't Beltran's game; he was never a league leader in a major category, and some of his best years were occasionally interrupted by hard-luck injuries. Still, there he was, year after year, as a cornerstone switch-hitting, five-tool center fielder for multiple franchises.
theScore
Red Sox SS Story expects to return from elbow injury in 2023
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story said he expects to take the field at some point this coming season despite undergoing elbow surgery last week, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. Story had an internal bracing procedure done on his right ulnar collateral ligament as an alternative to Tommy...
theScore
Report: Yankees have discussed signing Profar
The New York Yankees have discussed signing free-agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. However, New York is insistent on not going over the "Steve Cohen" luxury-tax threshold of $293 million to sign the 29-year-old, Heyman adds. The Yankees' payroll is sitting around $290 million.
Comments / 0