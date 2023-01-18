Read full article on original website
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"KovasinOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Golf.com
‘He’s full of s—’: Nelly Korda calls ‘BS’ on brother Sebastian’s claim he’s worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But it’s another member of her family who’s making even bigger waves in professional sports this week. And, no, we’re not talking about her sister and fellow LPGA pro Jessica...
Golf.com
‘Silly thing to talk about’: LPGA players frustrated by locker drama
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 LPGA season is only one day old, but controversy is already rearing its head. At this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the field does not have access to a player’s-only locker room. Bathrooms and showers are available in the Lake Nona clubhouse for the women to use, but no space in the facility is specifically designated for players.
Photos: LPGA stars and celebrities at 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The LPGA 2023 opener is here. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions doesn’t just feature stars like Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Brooke Henderson, but also a slew of celebrities including Derek Lowe, John Smoltz and the GOAT, Annika Sorenstam. Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando...
NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, a mother of three, makes debut in LPGA Tournament of Champions celebrity division, where Annika Sorenstam leads
ORLANDO — In a way, playing golf in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions felt a bit like being on the “Today” Plaza for NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. At least when it came to taking selfies and talking to fans on a sun-splashed day. Dreyer, 41,...
Brooke Henderson takes three-shot lead over Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka into final round of LPGA Tournament of Champions
Brooke Henderson had never played alongside Annika Sorenstam until this week. Two rounds later, Sorenstam was quick to praise Henderson’s steady, even-keel performance. “I think that was one of my strengths, a lot of fairways, a lot of greens,” said Sorenstam, one of the best to ever play the game.
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
Florida governor makes major move against sports league
The National Hockey League is at the forefront of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke.” The NHL recently studied its workforce and revealed a majority of its employees to be straight white males. In an effort to fix that, the NHL launched the “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. As part of that initiative, the Read more... The post Florida governor makes major move against sports league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson "pretty confident" LIV Golf players will WIN legal showdown
Henrik Stenson says he feels confident LIV Golf players will win next month's courtroom showdown. Stenson, 46, is making his DP World Tour return at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. It marks the first start for the Swede on the European-based circuit since he was sacked as...
'He's the best': Nelly Korda refutes brother Sebastian's claim that he's the worst athlete in the family as both battle for titles on opposite sides of the world
ORLANDO, Florida – Nelly Korda woke up 30 minutes before her alarm went off on Friday to watch her brother Sebastian take on No. 7 Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open. She was in player dining when he pulled off the upset in three sets. Mardy Fish, Sebastian’s Davis...
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
Henderson stalls but still leads by 3 in LPGA season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson was up for the fight...
2023 PGA Tour, LIV Golf, LPGA Tour Schedules
Here are the schedules for 2023 in pro golf on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and LPGA Tour.
Golf instruction with Steve and Averee: When to use a strong grip
Most golfers think that hitting slices or pull shots are a result of a bad golf swing. The golf grip can easily feel overwhelming when you start to pick it apart, but a simple change in your grip can alter how you are shaping your shots. This week, Golfweek’s Steve...
Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25
The Major League Soccer community has lost a star. Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died on Jan. 19, his team confirmed. He was 25 years old. "We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club wrote on Instagram. "May he rest in peace."
Benzinga
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF ALL FOUR MEN'S MAJORS, AND ROAD TO THE MASTERS LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE MARCH 24, 2023
New Trailer Provides a First Look at Pure Strike Gameplay Featuring ShotLink® Powered by CDW as Pre-Orders Begin Today. Today, Electronic Arts Inc. EA announced that EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will be launching on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders begin today for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the exclusive home of all four majors in men's golf - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship™ and The Open.
Golf Digest
Love hitting balls on the range? Watch out for this common golf injury
Of all the areas of the body where golfers are most susceptible to injury, two that are often overlooked are your wrists. Whether you realize it or not, every time you swing, you're putting a lot of stress on the tiny bones at the base of your hands. And it's not just the collisions between club and turf or club and mat that are felt at these joints. It's also the change of direction at the top of the swing and the eventual stopping of the swing that can cause damage.
GolfWRX
TOUR REPORT: Rickie Fowler’s wild new Odyssey putter (and the fascinating story behind it)
After kicking off the season in the Hawaiian Islands, the PGA Tour made the trek back to the mainland this week for The 2023 American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California. The West Coast swing is officially underway, and GolfWRX was on site for the practice rounds to see all of the new gear that players and equipment companies are unveiling early in the year.
Golf Digest
Lucas Glover's nightmare-fuel putting stroke yip, explained
It's sort of amazing that all of us are utterly in love with a game that is so incredibly, unreasonably difficult. The PGA Tour is full of the best players in the world, and yet every now and again, they still hit the occasional shank, or top, or yip the odd putt.
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
