Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 415 AM EST Thu Jan 19 2023... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-200915- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore- 415 AM EST Thu Jan 19 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across the area this afternoon and evening. The best timing is from 5 to 9 PM. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts. A tornado is also possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

