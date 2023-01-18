ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Jan 19, 2023

Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Jan 19, 2023. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) A 34 yr. old female from Newark was issued a traffic citation for speed. A 20 yr. old male from Ashland was issued a traffic citation for speed. Jan. 12. Assisted the Sheriff’s Office on...
Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
Planting Callery Pear No Longer Permitted in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.
Administrative Assistant Position Available

Christian Star Academy of Mount Vernon, Ohio, a non-denominational, non-graded small Christian school, seeks a full-time Administrative Assistant to support the school’s administrator with office duties as needed. A sampling of such duties includes answering phones, maintaining student reports and attendance records, and maintaining files. This position could at times encompass more than office duties. For example, part of each day could be occupied supervising the students during lunch and recess when needed.
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 415 AM EST Thu Jan 19 2023... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-200915- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore- 415 AM EST Thu Jan 19 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across the area this afternoon and evening. The best timing is from 5 to 9 PM. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts. A tornado is also possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
