ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Willits News

Flu map: California is one of 4 states with high activity

California is among the states being hit hardest by flu, according to the most recent data, but its numbers have improved steadily since Thanksgiving. The Centers for Disease Control report for the week ending Jan. 14 puts four states in the range of high flu activity: New Mexico, California, North Dakota and Texas. The District of Columbia and New York City are also in that category.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,050 California Inflation Relief Checks to Hit Your Banks Today

Californians started receiving their MCTR last October and are still receiving it now. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,050. $1,050 Middle-Class Tax Refund for California Residents. The state began releasing Middle-Class Tax Refunds last fall. More than 7 million direct deposits have been issued and more than 9 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot

Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy