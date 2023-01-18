Read full article on original website
Willits News
Flu map: California is one of 4 states with high activity
California is among the states being hit hardest by flu, according to the most recent data, but its numbers have improved steadily since Thanksgiving. The Centers for Disease Control report for the week ending Jan. 14 puts four states in the range of high flu activity: New Mexico, California, North Dakota and Texas. The District of Columbia and New York City are also in that category.
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,050 California Inflation Relief Checks to Hit Your Banks Today
Californians started receiving their MCTR last October and are still receiving it now. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,050. $1,050 Middle-Class Tax Refund for California Residents. The state began releasing Middle-Class Tax Refunds last fall. More than 7 million direct deposits have been issued and more than 9 million...
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sfstandard.com
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
