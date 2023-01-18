NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation has been in a constant state of flux for well over a year now. Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game last year but got benched for second-year QB Trey Lance. After some trade speculation, Garoppolo agreed to remain as a backup this season but was thrust back into the starter role when Lance’s season ended due to an injury . Then Garoppolo got injured , which meant the unheralded Brock Purdy became the starter. And now he’s done enough to prove to a lot of people that he, not Lance, might be San Francisco’s quarterback of the future.

So where does all of that leave Lance ? It might mean he gets traded, according to Audacy NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

“This Brock Purdy thing doesn’t look like a fluke ,” La Canfora said on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” on Tuesday. “They’re going to want some veteran on that team, but I don’t know how that all shakes out. Obviously, Trey Lance, do they trade him? Some people I’ve talked to in this league think they will. That’s (Brady’s) hometime team, he grew up cheering for them and his family is there. But look, will it ultimately make football sense? Kyle Shanahan has wanted him before, will he want him now? I don’t know.”

That might just be speculation but it’s pretty wild that we’re in a situation where it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing if this happened. While Lance has a higher ceiling than Purdy, Brock is proving himself when it matters before Lance has, and sometimes that’s all that matters.

This will definitely be a storyline to follow during the off-season, especially if the 49ers end up getting involved with Tom Brady .

[ Audacy ]

