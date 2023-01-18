ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility

By Sean Keeley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0vFk_0kJB0Zo900

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation has been in a constant state of flux for well over a year now. Jimmy Garoppolo led the team to the NFC Championship Game last year but got benched for second-year QB Trey Lance. After some trade speculation, Garoppolo agreed to remain as a backup this season but was thrust back into the starter role when Lance’s season ended due to an injury . Then Garoppolo got injured , which meant the unheralded Brock Purdy became the starter. And now he’s done enough to prove to a lot of people that he, not Lance, might be San Francisco’s quarterback of the future.

So where does all of that leave Lance ? It might mean he gets traded, according to Audacy NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

“This Brock Purdy thing doesn’t look like a fluke ,” La Canfora said on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” on Tuesday. “They’re going to want some veteran on that team, but I don’t know how that all shakes out. Obviously, Trey Lance, do they trade him? Some people I’ve talked to in this league think they will. That’s (Brady’s) hometime team, he grew up cheering for them and his family is there. But look, will it ultimately make football sense? Kyle Shanahan has wanted him before, will he want him now? I don’t know.”

That might just be speculation but it’s pretty wild that we’re in a situation where it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing if this happened. While Lance has a higher ceiling than Purdy, Brock is proving himself when it matters before Lance has, and sometimes that’s all that matters.

This will definitely be a storyline to follow during the off-season, especially if the 49ers end up getting involved with Tom Brady .

[ Audacy ]

The post NFL insider floats wild 49ers QB possibility appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments

A Dallas Cowboys radio host is sorry for earlier comments he made that wished injury upon star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the teams’ NFC playoff clash. Bryan Broaddus, a Cowboys fan that hosts GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the comments earlier this week. Pathetic radio sports Read more... The post Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations

Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations. According to a report this week, Read more... The post Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

NFL gave no reason for controversial Bengals decision

When the NFL canceled the pivotal Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills due to the terrifying Damar Hamlin injury, it became obvious that the league needed to make some changes to the playoff format as the game obviously affected seeding for the upcoming playoff games. Of all the teams affected, the Read more... The post NFL gave no reason for controversial Bengals decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.  The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.    While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Saints make big coaching decision

After a season in which they fared 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, the New Orleans Saints have begun to tinker with their coaching staff. The Saints parted ways with longtime offensive assistant Dan Roushar, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Some early morning news…. The Saints begin offseason Read more... The post Saints make big coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

The Comeback

55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy