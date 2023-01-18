ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Royal-Approved Pajama Brand Petite Plume Collabed With America’s Most Instagrammable Hotel

By Spencer Cain
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Holy luxury! There may be plenty of sleepwear options on the market, but when it comes to the perfect pajamas, few brands boast the utter quality of Petite Plume. The ultra-chic label, founded by former CIA officer Emily Hikade (seriously!), first launched in 2015 — and it’s amassed an impressive celebrity following along the way. Think Gwyneth Paltrow , Kevin Hart and even Prince George — royal-approved!

Their latest endeavor is an attire collaboration with The Colony Palm Beach, a beloved hotel in Palm Beach, Florida known for its stunning decor and pink (like, really pink) aesthetic. Chances are, you’ve seen one of your favorite influencers post up and take some snaps on their lush grounds — and now, you can get the look at home with these luxe offerings made from the finest fabrics around. Best of all, with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, these picks will make the ultimate gift for your SO, bestie, kid and beyond — scroll on to shop!

This Lovely Logo Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uomY3_0kJAytfJ00
Petite Plume

To drift off to dreamland in style, this white and green pajama set (which features the hotel's logo on the pocket) is a classic pick that's sure to impress. It's also available for the gents and youngsters (just $58)!

See it!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP Women's White with Green Piping Pajama Set for just $94 at Petite Plume!

This Adorable Stripe Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uO9QW_0kJAytfJ00
Petite-Plume

If you or someone you want to spoil is a hot sleeper, then this is the pair of pajamas to score. Not only are they made from impossibly soft Peruvian Pima cotton, this jersey knit is incredibly breathable to ensure a comfortable slumber. Plus, they will look wildly cute just lounging around the house. New Saturday morning uniform? We think so!

See it!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP Luxe Pima Cotton Pink Short Set for just $98 at Petite Plume!

This Vibrant Men's Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8Eje_0kJAytfJ00
Petite Plume

Pink and green are the unofficial shades of Palm Beach, so it's no surprise this exclusive set reps the iconic color combo. Made from top-notch cotton, this set is yarn-dyed to minimize fading. It's also available in women's and children's sizes — so the whole crew can match!

See it!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP Men's Exclusive Print Pajama Set for just $94 at Petite Plume!

This Sumptuous Silk Eye Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkBkH_0kJAytfJ00
Petite Plume

Made from Mulberry silk, this eye mask is what you need to turn a normal night into a lavish getaway!

Get the Colony Hotel x PP 100% Mulberry Silk Eye Mask for just $46 at Petite Plume!

Shop more fabulous finds at Petite Plume here!

