NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30,000, Top Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k level, many crypto analysts have begun projecting further rallies for the asset. One of the famous crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, recently gave a high price prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC is...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Shows Aggressiveness With 20% Jump In The Weekly Charts
The altcoin market has been following the major cryptocurrencies in their recent rally. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of those tokens that maintained a solid performance in the last week. According to CoinGecko, SHIB is up 19.5% in the weekly timeframe and over 47% in the monthly at the time...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hits $23,000 As Crypto Market Cap Revisits $1 Trillion Mark
Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has been crossing multiple crucial resistances since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is now up 14% in the weekly timeframe, and trading at $23,008, making BTC break through the $22,000 and $23,000 resistance levels that have limited the crypto’s ascent.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Drops To $20,700 As Miner Outflows Surge
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner outflows have surged, suggesting that selling from this cohort may be behind the crypto’s decline to $20,700. Bitcoin Miner Outflows Have Registered Multiple Spikes Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, on Wednesday, miners deposited 669 BTC to exchanges....
NEWSBTC
XRP Vs. Cardano (ADA), Which Is The Better Investment In 2023?
Cardano (ADA) and XRP are popular entry-level investments in the crypto market due to their low prices below $1. But what are the prospects for both altcoins in 2023? We’ll take a look at the fundamentals as well as the technical analysis perspective. XRP Prediction 2023. The success of...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium. Does Dogecoin (DOGE) pump signal MEME coins are back, and will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be the most successful ICO launch of 2023?
In crypto, meme coins have become an alternate investment that has seen good demand and celebrity endorsement over the years. The top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on a rollercoaster ride, with interest around these altcoins igniting, thanks to the bullish push-up. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) l is gaining much traction as the most successful ICO of 2023. The multichain asset transfer bridge has shown great potentials that rekindle investors’ hope for a brighter future for blockchain technology. Read on to know why meme coins are pumping and why experts think Snowfall Protocol will grow by 1000x.
NEWSBTC
Aptos (APT) displays the New Move-Based Layer 1 Chain, Bonk Inu (BONK) mints NFTs on Solana (SOL) Marketplace, while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) set to launch on BSC
New crypto, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is likely to make history by bringing uncountable gains to its community. It has made tokens like Aptos (APT), Solana (SOL), and most top-ranking cryptos run for their money. Learn more about it in detail in the information given below. Aptos (APT) becomes Diem’s successor...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bulls In Check, Signs of Fresh Increase above $21.5K
Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above the $21,200 resistance zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $21,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected lower, but it found support near the $20,500 zones. The price is trading above $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Binance USD (BUSD) Exchange Reserves Dry Up, Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Slowdown?
On-chain data shows the Binance USD (BUSD) exchange reserves have declined recently, a factor that may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. Binance USD (BUSD) Exchange Reserves Have Gone Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a very large inflow of $250 million BUSD just...
NEWSBTC
StorX Network (SRX) is Now Listed on Coinstore.com.
StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards. The...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Hold The Line At $20,700, But Bigger Losses Are Imminent?
Bitcoin lost steam the previous day and seems poised to re-test its support levels in the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the back of favorable macroeconomic winds and high upside liquidity from overleveraged short traders. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss in the...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) on the Rise: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges Over 987%
Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) are on the rise, with Polkadot (DOT) up 15% in the past 7 days and Tron (TRX) up 12%. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has surged over 987%, going from $0.004 to $0.0435. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary venture capital and crowdfunding platform expected to 60x during its presale, making a big impact in the crypto space as the presale is soon coming to an end.
NEWSBTC
GMX Generates More Fees than BNB Smart Chain and Bitcoin
GMX, the perpetual trading decentralized exchange (DEX) allowing up to 50X leverage, now generates more trading fees than the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Bitcoin. According to statistics, GMX’s 1-day fee on January 19 was around $589,000, while BSC and Bitcoin on-chain fees, over the same period, stood at $524,232 and $328,935, respectively.
NEWSBTC
What Is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
NEWSBTC
Flashbots Wants To Raise $50 Million, But Investors Must Pitch
Flashbots is seeking to raise $50 million with a $1 billion pre-money valuation, according to The Block, citing sources aware of the deal. As they look to crowdfund, it has been revealed that Flashbots is doing a “reverse pitching” where interested investors have to pitch, not the other way around. In this arrangement, investors confident of Flashbots’ prospects must explain, in detail, why they should have a slot in this investment round.
NEWSBTC
XRP Transactions Skyrocket In Australian Top Exchanges
Ripple has reached a new milestone in Australia with its native token, XRP, recording the highest trading volumes on exchanges. With this, Ripple now dominates Australian crypto exchanges as the XRP community anticipates a final court ruling in the lawsuit with the U.S. SEC (Securities And Exchange Commission). The news...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty
The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrency And Its Impact On Europe’s Economy
The rise of cryptocurrency has had a dramatic effect on the global economy, and Europe is no exception. With the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, European economies have seen a shift in the way money is exchanged, stored, and used. This blog post will explore the impact of cryptocurrency on Europe’s economy, as well as its potential implications for the future. We will look at how cryptocurrency affects trade, investment, and other aspects of Europe’s financial structure, as well as what benefits and drawbacks this new technology brings.
NEWSBTC
BTC, ETH, DOGE, and ADA Are Undervalued, Report Indicates
Despite the increase in market capitalization, which shows investors might be returning, big large caps are still deemed undervalued. In a tweet posted today by blockchain intelligence firm Santiment citing the MVRV Z-score, Binance coin (BNB) is the only overvalued crypto amongst tokens with a large market cap. Bitcoin (BTC),...
NEWSBTC
Metacade – World’s First Metaverse Play-To-Earn Arcade – Raised Over $3 Million in Its Presale Phase 1 – Buy Now Before The Price Rockets
Stage 1 of Metacade’s crypto presale has just sold out. Both the beta phase and phase 1 of the crypto presale have been a major success, as Metacade has raised a total of $3 million in just eight short weeks since the event went live. Phase 1 raised the...
