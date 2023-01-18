Slide 1 of 5: Shopping is a polarizing topic—for some it's a stress reliever (they don't call it "retail therapy" for nothing) and for others it's nothing more than a chore. We all have our preferences for how we go about it, whether that's in-store or online, but when it comes to clothes shopping, even devout online shoppers may like to browse in person. You can test out the fit and feel before committing to a purchase—and avoid those pesky return fees that more and more retailers are cashing in on. But now, some clothing chains are closing locations, meaning you could be out of luck the next time you need to pick something up in a pinch. Read on to find out more about these upcoming closures, starting Monday.READ THIS NEXT: JCPenney Is Closing Even More Locations, Starting Next Month.

1 DAY AGO