After Being the Only Japanese Survivor on the Titanic, Man was Later Ostracized and Shamed for not Dying on the Ship
The sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 was one of the most tragic events in maritime history, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. Among the passengers on that fateful voyage was a Japanese man by the name of Masabumi Hosono.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons This Coastal California Town Is The Perfect Winter Escape
Well known for beautiful beaches, Legoland, and the colorful flower fields, the seaside town of Carlsbad is busiest during the spring and summer. However, it’s an equally beautiful spot to visit in the winter. While temperatures dip a bit, outdoor activities are still abundant and the likelihood of sunshine is always high. Better yet, there are no crowds.
travelawaits.com
The Gorgeous Underrated Destination That Needs To Be On Your Australia Travel List
The Tweed is Australia’s best-kept tourist secret. The 500-mile square tapestry in Northern NSW is fringed by 23 miles of stunning coastline and dotted with hinterland villages, organic farms, and the World Heritage-listed Wollumbin National Park. The area borders Byron Shire (40 minutes below) but has retained the authenticity...
travelawaits.com
Why This Gorgeous City Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In Europe
I’m one of those travelers who are hard to impress. In my 25+ years of travel to Europe, I rarely return to a destination unless it blows me away. This past fall, I found myself on a solo trip to Stuttgart, Germany. I had no expectations and knew very little about the city, except for its reputation as the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. As it turns out, the city has more to offer than luxury automobiles, and I was so enamored, I’m already planning a return trip. Here’s why Stuttgart should be on your “must-visit” list.
travelawaits.com
11 Unique Neighborhoods To Explore In Lisbon
Lisbon, the vibrant and varied capital city of Portugal, has many different neighborhoods each with a unique character. From elegant shopping in Avenida de Liberdade to a buzzy nightlife in Bairro Alto, the vibe of Lisbon’s various quarters can provide ample opportunity to experience the many faces of Portugal’s hilly heartbeat of a city during one visit. We’ll share some of what we think are the most unique neighborhoods to explore in Lisbon and provide some insight as to what you might expect to find when you’re there.
Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert
US singer plays first full concert for more than four years to audience of invited influencers and journalists
travelawaits.com
5 Incredible Restaurants In The UK Where You Can Spend The Night
The idea of a restaurant with rooms, rather than a hotel with a restaurant, is new and very popular in the UK right now. A restaurant with rooms is usually a high-end restaurant with a handful of rooms attached to it or a restaurant with cottages or rooms in a next-door building. The emphasis is on the restaurant and the food, and while the rooms are still amazing places to stay and beautifully renovated and decorated, it’s the restaurant that people are really staying there for.
travelawaits.com
Small California Town Just Sold For $2.5M — The Plan To Make It A Tourist Attraction
Only a high-stakes Las Vegas entertainment company would buy a whole desert town and convert it into a “circus town.” Spiegelworld, known for its glitzy shows that are somewhere between burlesque and acrobatic productions, bought the tiny town of Nipton, California, for $2.5 million in 2022. Spiegelworld plans to turn Nipton into the center of its operations — and a day trip destination for tourists.
