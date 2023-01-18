Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks
Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
Complex
Listen to Episode 151 of ‘The Complex Sneakers Podcast’: Are Sneaker Mystery Boxes a Scam?
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the cohosts come back together after their break to catch up on sneaker news like the immediately infamous sneaker mystery boxes sold by Chase Briner at ComplexCon and also the Adidas Yeezy Slide-looking Nike Calm Slide. Also, Joe stands by the “Black Phantom” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1, Brendan looks forward to the ‘86 Air Max 1 retro, and Welty talks about a brewing sneaker battle.
thesource.com
Air Jordan Retro 11 ‘DMP’ Rumored for 2023 Holiday Season Release
It’s still January, and sneakerheads are already looking ahead to Christmas releases. Jordan Brand is rumored to bring back a special edition of the Retro 11, the Defining Moments Pack edition. The DMP Retro 11 first appeared in 2006 alongside the Retro 6 of the same name. The Retro...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
News Channel Nebraska
The Best 10 Jordans Of 2022
Originally Posted On: https://sneakerchatter.com/best-10-jordans-of-2022/. Even after decades, Air Jordan releases still generate massive hype. It’s no surprise when you consider the undeniable appeal of their iconic design and advanced technology. These sneakers are a deep-rooted part of sneaker culture that has been changing sports fashion in extraordinary ways since they hit the scene! Nowadays Jordans have become synonymous with coolness and style – because who hasn’t seen their impact on pop culture?
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Brand Reveals Its Entire Spring 2023 Retro Collection
This Jordan Brand collection is immense. Jordan Brand is one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world, and for good reason. Of course, they are forever linked to the likes of Michael Jordan. Jordan had some amazing shoes during his time as a player, and to this day, his old silhouettes remain beloved.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Yardbarker
Adidas Unveiling Kobe Bryant Crazy 1 Sneakers In New LA-Themed Colorway
The estate of late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant is set to have a heck of a 2023. Bryant's footwear legacy is already secure, but both the shoe brands he was affiliated with in life, Adidas and Nike, are reportedly prepping a bevy of new sneakers and/or reissues to be unleashed upon the buying public this year.
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air More Uptempo Slide
Following the raucous reception of the Nike Calm Slide and its eery similarity to the adidas Yeezy Slide, the brand is continuing to harken the aesthetics of its iconic silhouettes to serve as the main inspiration behind its latest slate of slip-on propositions. Known to infuse their slides with the brand’s heralded Air Max cushioning systems, the Nike Air More Uptempo now takes on its own slip-on interpretation.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility” Releases On January 28th
The Air Jordan 2 was given a very warm homecoming across 2022, awarded several new colorways as well as collaborations with some of the Jumpman’s biggest partners. Much of this momentum is to continue into the new year, too, as the brand has prepared an even greater selection of both mid-top and low-top offerings alike.
Complex
Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”
Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
Willow Smith Gives Businesswear an Edgy Twist in Cropped Button-Down, Loose Tie & Maxi Skirt for Vanity Fair
Willow Smith gave business style an edgy twist as she posed for Vanity Fair’s latest issue. The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer exuded confidence in a white cropped button-down top with elbow-length sleeves. She paired the top with a loose black tie that hung down the front of her shirt and stopped at the middle of her black high-waisted maxi skirt. This preppy look is from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection. Smith opted for minimal accessories with a pair of silver-toned huggie earrings. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Oscar Gomez and makeup artist Raoul Alejandre. The beauty duo has created...
Complex
Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More
Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, Idman, Sylo
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. With a song title as morbid as Road Runner’s latest single, the Toronto rapper sounds as motivated as ever, turning down reasons to call it quits. “If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Road Runner raps on the track, pushing forward through the vices that plagued him in the past.
Comments / 0