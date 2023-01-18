Read full article on original website
Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
More snow in the forecast for the mountains and plains
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast for the mountains and the plains
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in southern Colorado
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 4:38 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The following roads remain closed Saturday afternoon on Jan. 21. CO 59 northbound remains closed between 4th Street (Kit Carson) and US 36 (Cope) from Mile Point 0.1 to Mile Point 67.13. Right lanes between County Road 20 and County Road 16 have been reopened. US 385 […]
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
Colorado ski area reporting 46 INCHES of new snow
Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek. While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Travel alert: Snowstorm to cause dangerous conditions
Drivers should expect delays and closures on the roads as another snowstorm hits Colorado, bringing dangerous travel conditions.
Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk
While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
SNOW TOTALS: Mountain pass gets hit with 36 inches of snow in Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's...
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
