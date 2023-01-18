ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

CBS Denver

Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
LIMON, CO
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
ouraynews.com

Fatal accident victim identified

The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in southern Colorado

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 4:38 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The following roads remain closed Saturday afternoon on Jan. 21. CO 59 northbound remains closed between 4th Street (Kit Carson) and US 36 (Cope) from Mile Point 0.1 to Mile Point 67.13. Right lanes between County Road 20 and County Road 16 have been reopened. US 385 […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk

While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE

