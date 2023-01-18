Had Mahler been drawn to English poets he would surely have found a good match in George Herbert, whose words find the divine in the everyday, mixing the sensual and the spiritual. The composer and conductor Ryan Wigglesworth has certainly found them inspiring: his song cycle Till Dawning is an absorbing 20-minute work setting verses from Herbert’s 1633 collection The Temple. With Wigglesworth conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra, it worked well here as a lead-in to the weightier but similarly ripe soundworld of Mahler’s Symphony No 5.

