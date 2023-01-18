Read full article on original website
BBCSO/Watts/Wigglesworth review – a striking song cycle that finds divine in the everyday
Had Mahler been drawn to English poets he would surely have found a good match in George Herbert, whose words find the divine in the everyday, mixing the sensual and the spiritual. The composer and conductor Ryan Wigglesworth has certainly found them inspiring: his song cycle Till Dawning is an absorbing 20-minute work setting verses from Herbert’s 1633 collection The Temple. With Wigglesworth conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra, it worked well here as a lead-in to the weightier but similarly ripe soundworld of Mahler’s Symphony No 5.
Who was Beethoven’s mysterious Elise? Historian concludes she never existed
The identity of the muse for Für Elise has long puzzled experts. A new book suggests it was named by someone else, after the composer’s death
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Announces New Second Horn Player
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra has announced a new Second Horn Player. The orchestra took to social media and said, “We’re thrilled to announce our new Second Horn, Roy Femenella! After a grueling three day audition process with highly talented horn players, we finished with a final round consisting of two fine hornists: Roy and David Alexander. We couldn’t be happier with this outcome!”
The Sleeping Beauty review – a vintage production rises and shines
It’s unapologetically retro, and there’s no story, but the Royal Ballet’s latest revival of Petipa’s intricate masterpiece casts its spell
Yunchan Lim review – piano prodigy puts his brilliance on full display
The Korean teenager dazzled with Byrd and Bach but his raging Beethoven showed he could still reach further, subtler heights
yourclassical.org
A midweek classical meditation
Classical music truly has become a global village in the 20th and 21st centuries. This week on Extra Eclectic, host Steve Seel transports us to Asia in the first hour of the program. We'll hear works by composers from Japan and Hong Kong, as well as Stephen Paulus' meditations on the ancient Chinese poet Li Po. In the second hour, it's a tapestry of musical dreams, from John Cage, Ellen Reid, "Blue" Gene Tyranny and Anna Thorvaldsdottir. Listen now!
What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
For nearly a century, jazz musicians have debated what gives songs that propulsive, groovy feel that makes you want to move with the music. The secret may lie in subtle nuances in a soloist's timing.
